Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, went to a local hospital to visit victims injured during the 2024 Super Bowl parade shooting.

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, smiled at the bedside of two young patients, according to photos published by KC’s ABC affiliate KMBC News 9. The pair visited the hospital on Thursday, February 15, one day after the shooting occurred in downtown Kansas City.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the Reyes family, whose 8- and 10-year-old daughters were shot in the leg during the rally, told the outlet on Friday, February 16. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

The family further thanked Children’s Mercy Kansas City, where the girls are being treated, Patrick and Brittany “for their outpouring [of] care, love, and support.”

The Chiefs, led by Patrick, won Super Bowl LVIII On Sunday, February 11, and celebrated their victory three days later with a hometown rally in downtown Kansas City. At the end of the Wednesday, February 14, parade, shots were fired.

#KCSTRONG Below are photos of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes – after visiting with two of the shooting victims. An 8&10 year-old shot while celebrating their hometown team. The family tells us both are ok but have a long road to recovery. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/n83iROmFsE — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) February 16, 2024

Local police officers confirmed that one attendee, local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, had died and more than 20 others were injured. KC police took three suspects, two of whom are minors, into custody. An investigation is ongoing. (The two minors were charged in connection to the shooting on Thursday.)

All Chiefs athletes, employees and their families were taken to safety after the shooting. Patrick and Brittany were among the first to speak out following the tragedy.

“Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Patrick wrote via X, shortly before Brittany released her own statement.

Brittany, who married the QB in 2022, noted via her Instagram Story that “shooting people is never the answer” and that she is “highly embarrassed and disappointed” by the series of events.

“Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” Brittany added. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

12 victims were taken to Children’s Mercy for treatment, nine of whom had gunshot wounds. As of Friday, all but one patient had been discharged. The remaining hospitalized victim is also expected to make a full recovery.

The Chiefs athletes have been eager to help the victims.

“The Chiefs players have been extremely supportive, as well as the Chiefs organization. They have reached out to us and we’re managing that accordingly,” Lisa Augustine, the senior manager of media relations at Children’s Mercy, said during a Thursday press conference. “We want to make sure that we’re focusing on our patients, and our kids and families first and our staff, and then we will have them help with that.”

The Chiefs organization, meanwhile, partnered with United Way of Greater Kansas City to create an emergency response fund to support the victims, their families and first responders as well as provide violence prevention and mental health services. The Chiefs, Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL have already donated $200,000.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also made a donation to support victims. She sent $100,000 via GoFundMe to Lopez-Galvan’s family to help cover funeral costs.