Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce released a message after one person was killed and multiple people were injured at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Before a new episode of their “New Heights” podcast is set to drop on Wednesday, February 21, Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, addressed the event in a new video.

“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first,” Travis explained in the social media clip shared on Monday, February 19.

Jason subsequently made his first statement on the tragedy.

Related: NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Super Bowl Parade Celebrities and NFL stars are speaking out after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The Kansas City police department confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that one parade attendee had died and at least 10 other people were gravely injured during the parade. The Missouri football team was celebrating their Sunday, February […]

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred,” he said. “We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their win against the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, February 14. As the parade came to an end, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting near the event.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” their statement read via X. The department later confirmed that “multiple people were struck” in a garage close to the event. While multiple outlets initially reported that “two armed people” had been detained as the police launched an investigation into the incident, ABC reported later that a third person was arrested.

One person — later identified as DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan — was reported dead, with more than 20 injured during the incident. Children’s Mercy Kansas City confirmed on Wednesday that nine children were being treated for gunshot wounds, but are expected to make a full physical recovery. They have since all been released.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Travis, who donated to a GoFundMe set up by Lopez-Galvan‘s loved ones, encouraged people to support the emergency response fund set up by the Kansas City Chiefs, adding on Monday, “Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services.” (Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis, also donated to Lopez-Galvan’s family.)

Jason concluded by reflecting on his and Travis’ plans to get involved.

“One of the things that is evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there,” he said. “The 92%ers and everybody that watches this show, we are still figuring out a way for us to be involved in and obviously you can donate to these links right now. But we plan to do something in the future. We are getting that situated right now and we have some ideas.”

Shortly after the shooting, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement after the shooting, which read, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

The statement continued: “We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Players from the team also took to social media to individually address the tragic situation.

Travis, who was spotted out in Kansas City hours after the incident, reflected via X, writing, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was “praying for Kansas City.” Football safety Justin Reid addressed the victims in his own post, writing, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquil used his platform to react as well. “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” he wrote.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smithwrote: “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”