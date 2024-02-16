Kansas City Chiefs athletes and their families are supporting one another in light of the tragic shooting at the 2024 Super Bowl parade.

“Yesterday was tough. Not going to allow evil to take away all the happiness and memories of the day. The team and city deserved to celebrate and what a fun parade we had,” Emily Bushman, who is married to Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 15. “I’ll never forget the chaos and fear that followed the parade. Our family will be continuing to pray for the victims of the shooting. We love KC! ❤️💛.”

Emily shared several images from the rally, including a team dinner. Travis Kelce, another tight end on the team, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were also pictured in the group snap.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, and celebrated their achievements during a victory parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14. At the end of the rally, shots were fired. Local police officers later confirmed that one attendee, DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, died, and more than 20 others had been injured. KC police took three suspects, two of whom are minors, into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

All Chiefs athletes, employees and their families were taken to safety after the shooting.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up,’” offensive lineman Trey Smith recalled during the Thursday broadcast of Good Morning America. “They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.’”

Smith, 24, added: “Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me, so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’ I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus.”

The NFL stars are also supporting the injured victims, which include nearly a dozen children.

“The Chiefs players have been extremely supportive, as well as the Chiefs organization. They have reached out to us and we’re managing that accordingly,” Lisa Augustine, the senior manager of media relations at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said during a press conference on Thursday. “We want to make sure that we’re focusing on our patients, and our kids and families first and our staff, and then we will have them help with that.”

Taylor Swift, who is the girlfriend of 34-year-old Kelce, is also lending a hand.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the pop star, 34, wrote on the GoFundMe page for Lopez-Galvan’s memorial, donating $100,000.