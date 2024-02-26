Bennett Kelce is growing up right before parents Kylie and Jason Kelce’s eyes.

“Bennie turned 1 on Friday. 🥹💕She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing,” Kylie, 31, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, February 25. “Wish us luck… she’s getting faster everyday.”

Bennett is Kylie and Jason’s youngest daughter. The couple also shares Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2.

Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, left a comment on Kylie’s post, writing, “🔥 Benny at spring training this year.” The Tellers have become close with the Kelce family because Miles is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and Jason, 35, is the NFL team’s center. (Keleigh, however, has also become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games because of her friendship with Taylor Swift.)

Kylie was famously pregnant with Bennett when the Eagles took on the Chiefs — pitting Jason against his brother, Travis Kelce — during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. (The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38 to 35).

Ahead of the game that year, Jason revealed to Travis, 34, on their “New Heights” podcast that Kylie’s doctor’s would be in the stands in case her water broke.

“I’m also bringing Kylie’s parents [to the game],” Jason said during the February 2023 episode. “Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Kylie, of course, did not have her baby during the game. Bennett was officially born on February 23, 2023.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Kylie announced via Instagram at the time.

Both Kylie and Jason have been candid about parenting three little girls.

“Bennie, I’ve been less on because I’ve been handling Wyatt and Elliotte,” Jason admitted during a September 2023 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “Here’s the thing: You gotta have strategies [and] there’s techniques involved.”

Kylie chimed in, explaining that he “mans the toddlers” while she handled the newborn.

In recent months, Kylie has admitted to feeling a “little guilty” about all the spotlight on her family. However, Kylie has used her platform to inspire young women — including her daughters.

“I am now hyper aware of how I talk about myself and my body,” she explained on Good Morning America last month. “Not only in front of my daughters, but in front of my players.”

When Kylie isn’t parenting her and Jason’s three girls, she works as a high school field hockey coach. (Kylie was a four-year field hockey player at Cabrini University.)

“I think it’s important to model that positive body talk about yourself because then they are taking that away from what you’re doing,” she added during the GMA segment. “We’re making it a point right now to emphasize a positive tone when we talk about anything bodywise. Like our one daughter will sort of rub her belly and I’m like, ‘Oh, that is the most beautiful belly I’ve ever seen.’”