Taylor Swift may have supported Travis Kelce at several Kansas City Chiefs games, but his biggest cheerleaders are his three nieces.

“Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, ‘Are we cheering for the red team?’ Because usually, we’re watching Uncle Trav,’” Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, told People on Wednesday, December 13. Kylie, 31, shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months, with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

In addition to keeping an eye out for the Chief’s red and white jerseys, Kylie said her kids also “like to look at the TV for times that Jason might have his helmet off, or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off,” adding, “Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don’t look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, ‘Oh, that’s definitely dad.’”

All three of the girls’ football knowledge is “progressing,” according to Kylie. “You can see how they’re picking up on those small hints and cues and learning how to watch football,” she shared.

Elliotte, in particular, “will cheer at the right times where it’s almost as if she understands the game,” Kylie told the outlet.

Kylie and Jason, 36, wed in 2018, seven years after was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. They welcomed daughter Wyatt one year later, followed by Elliotte in 2021. The couple completed their brood with the birth of Bennett earlier this year.

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Kylie and Jason captioned a pic of their baby girl via Instagram in February. “Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long.”

Earlier this year, Kylie pointed out the physical similarities between her eldest and youngest daughters. “I just hit copy paste,” she captioned side-by-side photos of baby Wyatt and Bennett smiling at the camera.

Last month, the family of five debuted their adorable 2023 Christmas card. Jason got into the holiday spirit by sporting a festive holiday sweater for the family photo, which also featured their family dogs, Winnie and Baloo. Kylie complemented the card’s red, green and white plaid border by sporting a green sweater, while their kids donned gray, brown and pink outfits.

Kylie compared taking the Christmas card photo to an “endurance game” in a behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot. “Preparation was making sure that we had a nutritious breakfast because we were about to bribe the living daylights out of these children,” Kylie joked in the Instagram clip, followed by a clip of Jason and Elliotte snacking on donuts.

Jason, for his part, noted, “I’m prepared for football. I am not prepared for [the] holiday season.”