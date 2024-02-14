Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, had a lot of football news to recap on their “New Heights” podcast — but Jason’s daughters completely stole the show.

“I think they’re having a yelling competition right now,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, February 14, episode, referring to daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, screaming in the background.

Travis, 34, then proclaimed that he “can’t stop hearing it now” and called his nieces’ antics “awesome.”

Jason and Travis were in the middle of their recap about Super Bowl LVIII, which Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates won for the second consecutive year on Sunday, February 11. As they chatted about Travis’ meltdown with coach Andy Reid, Jason cheering for his brother with Taylor Swift and her squad in a suite, the afterparty at a Las Vegas nightclub and more, the kids kept wailing in the background.

“Benny’s in this stage right now where she has found out that she can yell,” Jason noted. “So she’ll just be sitting there and just — and I think this is where we might be part Viking — and now Wyatt’s giving, like, a response yell because Benny’s yelling at her.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center shares his three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce. Jason and Kylie, 31, opted to leave their kids at home in Pennsylvania during Super Bowl weekend. They were instead joined by the brothers’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as 34-year-old Swift, who is dating Travis, and her family and friends.

“A lot of out of the house [and] I’m so happy to be back in the house — and I’m gonna stay in the house for a little bit here,” Jason added, joking about his whirlwind weekend in Vegas, which left him with a strained voice. “It is a joy to be back in the house.”

Travis, however, noticed the irony of the family’s role reversal.

“You don’t have any vocal cords — and your daughters are finally using them,” the Chiefs tight end teased. “[The girls are] having a blast.”

Jason and Kylie’s daughters have previously made adorable cameos on “New Heights” and were featured in Prime Video’s Kelce documentary, during which Kylie told Wyatt to be quiet while Jason filmed a podcast episode. Wyatt, however, proclaimed that she needed “to dance” and “sing.”

During a September 2023 episode of “New Heights,” Kylie opened up about being a parent of three.

“I have to be bad cop most of the time because I’m outnumbered,” Kylie, who married Jason in 2018, said at the time. “On any given day, I have to be bad cop most of the day. We’re trying to limit injuries and keep the peace. And when it’s just me and it’s three against one, [I’ve] got to try to nip it in the bud before anything goes terribly awry.”

She further explained that Jason is the “fun” parent because he launches Wyatt and Ellie onto the bed, which usually ends up with one of the girls crying or calling out for their mom.