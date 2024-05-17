Isabelle Butker is making headlines after her husband Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Harrison told graduates at Benedictine College in May 2024, directing this part of his speech to the female students in the room “I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Harrison went on to state that his athletic success “is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

He continued: “Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, ‘Heck, no.’”

Harrison’s comments sparked backlash from NFL fans and celebrities alike, with many criticizing the athlete for demeaning women’s accomplishments outside of the home and parenthood. (Isabelle has not publicly commented on the speech controversy.)

Scroll down for five things to know about Isabelle Butker:

How Did Isabelle Butker Meet Harrison?

As Harrison stated in his Benedictine College graduation speech, he and Isabelle met in their middle school band class. “Tbt #Band … Feels like such a long time ago,” Harrison captioned pics of himself, Isabelle and a friend posing with their school instruments via X in July 2013.

The two went on to spark a romantic connection and attended prom together in high school. “The night of all nights,” Harrison wrote alongside a snap of his and Isabelle’s red prom looks via X in April 2013.

The pair’s relationship continued into college, with Isabelle supporting Harrison as he played college football for the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Did Isabelle Butker Play Sports?

Much like Harrison, Isabelle was also a college athlete, playing women’s basketball at Rhodes College in Tennessee. According to her player bio, Isabelle played in 26 games and averaged seven minutes per game.”

Was Isabelle Butker Always Christian?

During his controversial speech, Harrison revealed that Isabelle converted to Catholicism after she began dating him. “I had a moment one day where I was asking God, you know, ‘OK, can you just show me what is the right path? Do I go this way or do I go with what Harrison’s doing? And it was weird in that moment, I actually felt like I was physically being embraced,’” Isabelle shared in a May 2019 interview with EWTN. “And we were at Mass at the time, and that was kind of the moment when I decided, ‘I want to be Catholic. This is real, this is the truth.’”

When Did Isabelle Butker Marry Harrison?

Harrison and Isabelle tied the knot in 2018. “I will continue to pray for the strength and perseverance to sacrifice for you everyday [sic] of our marriage,” Harrison captioned photos from their big day via X in April 2018. “I love you Izzy!”

The couple went on to welcome their son, James, in January 2019, followed by their daughter, whose birthday and name have not been publicly revealed. The couple are currently expecting their third child.

Does Isabelle Butker Appear on Harrison’s Social Media?

Harrison’s X profile features several photos of himself and Isabelle, though pictures of her were seemingly removed from his Instagram page following his Benedictine College speech. Us Weekly previously reported that Harrison commemorated the pair’s engagement and wedding with now-deleted Instagram tributes.