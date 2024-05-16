Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has sung his family’s praises through the years.

“Growing up my mom was my biggest supporter, guiding me to be the man I needed to become,” Harrison wrote in a May 2020 Mother’s Day tribute shared via X by the Kansas City Chiefs. “Now, I’m so blessed to have my beautiful wife by my side. To witness first hand the amazing mother she is to our son and the many sacrifices she has made for our family is something I will cherish forever.”

During his May 2024 controversial (and viral) commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Harrison gave a nod to his wife, Isabelle Butker. In the message, he said Isabelle would be the “first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker,” he added.

Scroll down to get to know Harrison’s family:

James Keller

Harrison’s grandfather, James, worked in oncology at Atlanta’s Emory University — like Harrison’s mom, Elizabeth Butker — for 28 years before he retired in 2011.

Elizabeth Butker

Elizabeth has been a medical physicist at Emory University’s department of radiation oncology since 1988, per her LinkedIn. Elizabeth specializes in brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care, according to a 2020 article by Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute.

Elizabeth received her master’s degree in medical physics from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1988. She previously attended Smith College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1985.

“What an amazing ride these past three years have been for us watching Butker play for the Chiefs,” Elizabeth said in Emory University’s January 2020 newsletter. “We are so proud not only of Butker’s success as a kicker in the NFL but also of the man he has become. Let’s GO CHIEFS!”

Harrison Butker Sr.

Butker Sr. is a financial analyst at MDKeller, where the NFL player is the co-founder, president and COO. Butker Sr. previously received his MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta business school.

Charlotte Butker

Another athlete in the family, Harrison’s older sister, Charlotte, previously played soccer for Emory University.

Isabelle Butker

Harrison and Isabelle began dating in high school. After they started their relationship, Isabelle converted to Harrison’s religion, Catholicism.

“I had a moment one day where I was asking God, you know, ‘OK, I need you to show me, you know, what is right. What is the right path? Like, do I go this way or do I go with what Harrison’s doing?’” she said during a May 2019 interview with EWTN. “It’s weird. In that moment, I actually felt like I was physically being embraced,” Isabelle added, “and we were at mass at the time, and that was kind of the moment when I decided I want to be Catholic.”

In May 2017, he popped the question to Isabelle, and the pair tied the knot the following year.

“A lot changes with Division I football, playing in the NFL, but she’s been by my side through everything,” Harrison said during a January 2023 appearance on the “Kansas City Mom Collective” podcast.

James Butker

Harrison announced the birth of his and Isabelle’s first child, son James, in January 2019.

“The birth of James was one of the highlights of my life,” James told EWTN in May 2019. “I was just talking with my wife, Isabelle, and I think we probably put our marriage first, our wedding number one, and then the birth of James was incredible.”

Harrison and Isabelle’s Daughter

While the couple did not publicly share news of their daughter’s birth, he celebrated his second Super Bowl win in February 2023 with her by his side. Her name has yet to be announced.

Harrison and Isabelle’s Third Child

Harrison and Isabelle apparently share a third child but have not disclosed more information about them. On the MDKeller website, his bio reads, “A devout Catholic, he is married to his high school sweetheart and together they have three children.”