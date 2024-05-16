The Los Angeles Chargers chose violence when announcing their 2024-2025 NFL schedule.

The football team’s social media account uploaded an over three-minute-long video on Wednesday, May 15, based on the popular video game “The Sims” — and no NFL team was spared. When announcing each game and their respective dates, the Chargers created Sims characters of notable moments and players.

Perhaps the most expected came when announcing that the Chargers will play the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 4, on September 29.

An animated version of Travis and Jason Kelce made an appearance as they seemed to record their “New Heights” podcast. Both football stars had a thought bubble with a squirrel inside. Then, a blonde woman with bangs, presumably Taylor Swift, knocked on the window and Travis met her outside to get on a private plane. (Yes, Travis’ now-viral “squirle” tweet from 2011 was also featured in the video).

Since the Chargers are set to play the Chiefs twice during the season, there was a second reference to the team’s newsworthy moments. When announcing that the second Chargers vs. Chiefs game is during Week 14 on December 8, the video referenced the Chiefsaholic’s trialfrom earlier this year in which a team superfan, known for dressing up as a wolf to attend games, was found guilty of a string a bank robberies. (The fan, Xaviar Michael Bubudar, was ordered in April to pay $10.8 million to a bank teller he assaulted with a gun.)

Perhaps the timeliest of the three Chiefs references came when a player wearing a No. 7 Chiefs jersey appeared to put a pie in an oven. This appeared to be a direct hit at Harrison Butker and his recent controversial commencement speech.

Butker, a kicker for the Chiefs — and No. 7 on the team — made headlines earlier this week after praising his "homemaker" wife, Isabelle, and encouraging other women college graduates to embrace the role. (He also brought up Swift and her "Bejeweled" lyrics about familiarity breeding contempt.)

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said on May 11, while speaking at Benedictine College in Kansas. “You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

He added: “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”