Swifties love a good scavenger hunt — and they’ve found some serious gems among Travis Kelce’s old tweets.

Earlier this week, several of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s social media posts began to recirculate on X (formerly Twitter). Fans of Taylor Swift — whose whirlwind romance with Kelce, 34, has captivated the nation and made legions of Swifties suddenly become invested in football — were charmed by what they found in Kelce’s vault.

One X user marveled at the “range” of Kelce’s musings, sharing screenshots of two contrasting posts.

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” read the first post, dated April 2011.

In the second tweet, Kelce turned his gaze inward. “The capacity to live in the past by memory can also emancipate the individual from the tyranny of the present,” he wrote in September 2012.

In addition to the NFL star’s endearing misspelling of “squirrel,” Kelce appeared to struggle with the name of a certain fast casual chain on several occasions.

“i’m fr [in] tears over his commitment to this spelling,” one social media user wrote alongside a screenshot of Kelce spelling Chipotle as “Chipolte” four separate times.

“Def appreciate everyones birthday wishes from yesterday! Had a kind of rough day, but everything all good! Think Imma head to #Chipolte tho,” one such tweet from 2010 reads.

Kelce also expressed an affinity for another fast food establishment in a 2009 entry. “Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats poppin tonight,” he wrote of a night on the town.

While it may seem like the internet is making fun of Kelce, the overwhelming reaction to the resurfaced tweets has been an appreciation for the athlete’s wholesome nature. One X user summed it up nicely: “Swifties looking at Travis’s old tweets to find something problematic but all they are finding is that this man loves chipotle, can’t spell, and has no thoughts just vibes. A king.”

Others see Kelce as a welcome reprieve from the more serious types that Swift, 33, has dated in the past, like Joe Alwyn and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I’ve waited years for a Taylor Swift himbo,” one social media user wrote.

Kelce publicly expressed his interest in Swift in July, revealing that he’d shown up to one of the singer’s Kansas City Eras Tour stops that month with a friendship bracelet made just for her.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it,” he said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Two months later, Swift made up for the missed connection by showing up to a Chiefs game in Kansas City and watching the action with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift proceeded to cheer on Travis several more times before he returned the favor by attending her Saturday, November 11, show in Buenos Aires. After the concert, Swift ran off the stage to kiss Kelce. Per footage captured by fans, the pair continued kissing until they walked into a tent and out of sight.

While Kelce’s old tweets stand in stark contrast to the thoughtful, carefully crafted lyrics that Swift was writing at the time, they also speak to something that he and the Grammy winner have in common: despite their otherworldly professional success, fans find them relatable.

One X user nodded to this phenomenon when reacting to one of Kelce’s 2010 tweets in which he complains, “My birthdays tomorrow and I don’t got s–t to do! Hate this feeling right now!”

Alongside the post, the X user decreed: “He is one of the girls.”