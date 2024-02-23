Abbott Elementary has been having fun surprising its audience with many star-studded cameos.

The ABC sitcom, which debuted in 2021, quickly became a critically acclaimed series for its focus on teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Multiple celebrities have since made appearances as Abbott Elementary continued to please fans and critics alike.

Series star and creator Quinta Brunson previously opened up about getting celebrities to guest star on the show.

“I think it’s so nice when people look at it as an opportunity to be in something that their kids can watch also,” Brunson told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024. “Because a lot of actors who are part of more dramatic projects or things that are little PG-13 to rated R, Abbott is something that their kids can see them in.”

According to executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Brunson gets contacted “a thousand times more than she lets on” about potential cameos.

“Justin and I only hear of a small fraction of the celebrities and very, very famous people wanting to be on the show,” Schumacker told The Hollywood Reporter that same month. “But I think all of us are in agreement, and this comes down from Quinta, that if it can’t make sense in the context of what we’re treating as a real documentary about a real school in Philadelphia, then 95 percent of the people who want to be on the show and play themselves, like their real-life counterpart essentially, it doesn’t really make a ton of sense. We don’t want to break that sort of precious truth that we’re trying to seek out with the show. That said, sometimes it’s very hard to resist.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to the biggest surprise cameos on Abbott Elementary: