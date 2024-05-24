Some Swifties are quite “Enchanted” by Travis Kelce’s latest “New Heights” podcast episode for an unexpected reason.

As the Kansas City Chiefs player discussed the latest in football with brother Jason Kelce, a few listeners couldn’t help but notice Travis’ smile and giggles throughout the Friday, May 24, episode.

After watching the podcast through YouTube, some Swifties pulled together a compilation of moments where Travis, 34, was grinning at random times throughout the show. But instead of assuming it was because of Jason’s commentary, some speculated it all had to do with Taylor Swift.

“Someone is slightly obsessed with his girlfriend,” one fan joked via X. “No idea who tho.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While it’s unclear if Swift, 34, was around at the time of the podcast taping, it didn’t stop some fans from melting over the idea that the “Shake It Off” singer is making Travis smile from ear to ear.

“My question is – do you think she does something funny or adorable in those moments or is her mere presence in the room enough to get that smile? I think it’s the latter but that’s too much. The only one who is ever that happy to see me is my dog,” one user wrote. Another added, “She’s definitely doing something to get his attention.”

While another follower was convinced they saw Kelce blush at one point in the episode, one X user suggested that Swifties were overthinking the episode.

“It’s his monitor where he reads episode notes and sees Jason,” one follower wrote. “His camera is in front of him. This is what you do when you’re working w/limited equipment. If it were a person he’d look further over. She can’t sit on the desk where he’s at.” According to Forbes, episodes usually tape on Tuesdays and a remote studio has been set up for Travis’ Kansas City home.

Whatever the reason may be behind the grin, it’s clear Kelce continues to enjoy spending quality time with Swift.

Related: Every Sweet Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Moment at the Paris ‘Eras Tour’ Show Several moments during Taylor Swift’s fourth Eras Tour show in Paris proved that her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s love story is still going strong. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in the crowd alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, as Swift celebrated her […]

Although the Kansas City Chiefs recently resumed organized team practice ahead of the upcoming NFL season, the tight end plans to continue traveling across Europe for his girlfriend’s Eras Tour.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the couple have had a “wonderful time in Europe so far.”

The insider went on to state that “for now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]” before the Chiefs kick off their season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.