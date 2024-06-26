Travis and Jason Kelce Joke About Bill Belichick Dating a 23-Year-Old

Travis and Jason Kelce turned their attention to another high-profile relationship making headlines in the football world.

On the Wednesday, June 26, episode of their podcast, “New Heights” — recorded at the Passyunk Avenue Bar in London — the brothers played a game of Players As, in which they attempted to “list players that resemble historical figures of the Revolutionary War.”

The game was apropos for many reasons, including the fact that Travis, 34, has recently been watching Franklin, the Apple TV+ drama starring Michael Douglas as the historical icon.

“I didn’t know [Benjamin] Franklin was such a smooth operator, too,” Travis said.

Jason, 36, responded aghast, “Are you kidding me? One of the Founding Fathers? All of these f–king guys were smooth operators.”

Naturally, Franklin’s name came up in the game with Travis theorizing he most resembles a “coach. Jason agreed, saying, “He’s doing the Xs and Os. He’s a schemer.”

Travis narrowed it down to two names: his Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Jason said, “I’m not getting a Belichick vibe from Benny.”

However, Travis pushed forward and argued, “Belichick’s a smooth operator. His girlfriend’s…”

As Travis began to laugh, Jason cut him off. “Let’s not go there, please. Jesus Christ,” Jason begged.

“He’s killin’ it,” Travis joked.

The Kelce brothers were making reference to 72-year-old Belichick’s rumored relationship with 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Belichick and Hudson, a competitive cheerleader, started their relationship shortly after Belichick split from his girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holliday, in 2022.

According to a Wednesday, June 26 report by the outlet, Belichick and Hudson have been living together “for months.” Hudson reportedly moved into the coaching legend’s Massachusetts home near the start of the year.

TMZ further reported that the couple has “hardly spent any time apart since the move-in, even when they’re away from their now-shared residence.”

According to the outlet, Belichick and Hudson met on a Boston-to-Florida flight in 2021. They reportedly exchanged contact information and stayed in touch over the course of the ensuing months.

Belichick was seen supporting Hudson at one of her cheerleading competitions in March and Hudson attended the jersey retirement ceremony of Tom Brady earlier this month.