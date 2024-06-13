Patrick Mahomes was on the receiving end of boos and jeers from Patriots fans during Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame Induction ceremony — and the Chiefs quarterback wasn’t even in the building.

Brady, 46, was inducted into franchise’s Hall of Fame during a celebratory gathering at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 12, but the crowd of over 60,000 turned visceral when Mahomes, 28, appeared on screen.

“I just wanna say congrats to Tom on being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Mahomes said in a video tribute as boos began to rain down.

“It’s well-deserved, man,” Mahomes continued. “I appreciate all the advice you’ve given me, and especially the advice you gave me after y’all beat us in the AFC Championship Game. That put the stamp on all the hard work I’ve been putting in. Congrats again, man.”

Brady’s Patriots beat Mahomes’ Chiefs 37-31 in overtime during a classic AFC Championship game in January 2019. The Patriots would go on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, earning Brady his sixth of seven Super Bowl rings.

According to those in attendance, Mahomes received the “loudest boo” of the evening — but at least he wasn’t alone.

The amped-up crowd also saved some vitriol for tributes from the likes of Ray Lewis and Eli Manning.

The treatment of Mahomes mirrored that given to his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce when the pair attended a playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves last month.

When Kelce, 34, was shown on the arena’s Jumbotron in Dallas, the star tight end was booed by the sold-out crowd, no doubt filled with Dallas Cowboys fans. Luckily, Mahomes — who is from Texas and played college football at Texas Tech — was spared.

During the ceremony in New England, Patriots owner Robert Kraft also revealed that Brady’s No. 12 jersey would be retired by the team.

“There is only one iconic number that will always represent Tom Brady,” Kraft, 83, said. “Tonight, I promise that it will never be worn again as the number 12 is now officially retired.”

In addition, Kraft announced plans for the franchise’s first-ever statue, a 12-foot-tall gold replica of Brady that will be unveiled later this year outside the team’s Hall of Fame.

“It is so difficult to put into words what this night means to me and our entire family,” Brady said of the raucous event.

He ended his speech by saying, “I am eternally grateful. I am Tom Brady. And I am a Patriot.”