Tom Brady has no beef with anyone’s The Roast of Tom Brady jokes.

“I thought everybody brought their A-game and I think for me, just being up there with all my teammates was really an incredible moment,” Brady, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12, while promoting his partnership with Hertz. “Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day.”

Netflix aired the live roast last month, in which many of Brady’s former New England Patriots teammates, comedians and stars like Kim Kardashian came together to dole at jokes at his expense. Many digs were themed around Brady’s NFL retirement and 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” Brady told Us on Wednesday. “There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”

Related: The Most Savage Gisele — and Jiu-Jitsu BF — Jokes at Tom Brady Roast Whether she tuned in or not, Gisele Bündchen won’t be able to escape The Roast of Tom Brady. Tom Brady‘s ex-wife was a main topic throughout the two-and-half-hour live Netflix special on Sunday, May 5, with host Kevin Hart kicking off the roast with jokes about Bündchen and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. […]

Brady also hasn’t let any of the panelists’ comments affect their personal relationships.

“I [will] have a fun time tonight. I’m actually in Boston [because] we have a big induction ceremony tonight,” Brady said. “It’ll be quite different than it was a month ago when we were out in Los Angeles. It’ll be all great things [this time].”

After his quick trip to Boston, Brady will return home to Florida to spend Father’s Day with his three children. (He shares Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, 43.)

“I’m getting back on a plane and then the kids go back with their mom on Sunday. So I’m with them part of the day and then they’re going with their mom the second part of the day,” he told Us. “But, wherever I’m with these kids, I’m having a great time.”

Related: Tom Brady's Ups and Downs Through the Years Tom Brady has come a long way since he was first drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000. After signing with the Pats, the football player eventually earned a G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) nickname thanks to his impressive skills on the field. Brady has even appeared in nine Super Bowl games, winning seven […]

Brady is also enjoying watching his “three amazing kids” mature into young adults.

“I think they’ve just grown up so well and very grounded for the life that they’ve come into. It’s very unique,” he said. “There’s definitely some challenges and there’s a lot of blessings. I think just as parents, we’re trying to help them navigate a little bit. There’s a lot of cool things, a lot of things that are maybe a little tricky, but you just got to deal with it all in the best way you can.”

In addition to watching his kids grow up, Brady has re-teamed with Insecure alum Yvonne Orji for a new set of commercials for Hertz. The pair previously starred in the brand’s fictional “Let’s Go Show” in a series of 2021 ads.

“I still love being involved with Hertz and we had another great campaign, but it’s just fun being on set,” he gushed. “I love [the] opportunity to kind of work together with that team that’s doing great things in the car industry.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi