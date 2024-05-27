Travis Kelce didn’t receive a warm welcome when he hit the NBA playoffs in Dallas alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The trio sat courtside as they watched the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, May 26, but when Kelce’s face was shown on the Jumbotron, the audience started booing, per social media footage.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player looked surprised, dropping his jaw as his placed his hands on his chest, but Kelce seemed to take it in stride, chuckling and clapping as the camera panned over to his quarterback. The crowd roared for Patrick, who turned around to rev up the crowd.

Patrick and Brittany are Texas natives, which might explain why the audience was excited to see the couple. They started dating while attending Whitehouse High School, which is just a couple of hours outside Dallas.

The married couple, who stare daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 2, have been out and about with Kelce recently. Earlier this month, the three attended the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix race on May 5. (Kelce and Patrick are investors in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.)

Kelce has been flying solo as girlfriend Taylor Swift is keeping busy on the Eras Tour. On Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, she brought her blockbuster concerts to Portugal, where she was so overwhelmed by the joyful crowd she nearly burst into tears. Following a short break, she will next perform in Spain on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30.

The tight end has made an effort to be by Swift’s side during the European leg of her tour, which kicked off in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus. He attended the final Paris show on May 12, where he was seen dancing and singing along to “So High School,” a track on The Tortured Poets Department that was seemingly inspired by the couple’s relationship.

The May 12 concert was Swift’s 87th show since the Eras Tour began in March 2023. With 87 being Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number, she paid tribute to him throughout her performance, wearing a 1989 ensemble in his NFL team’s colors and singing a mashup of “The Alchemy” — which reportedly makes several nods to Kelce and Swift’s romance — and “Treacherous.”

After concluding her run in Paris, Swift and Kelce traveled to Lake Como, Italy, for a romantic vacation. The pair were spotted taking pictures as they enjoyed a boat ride and having dinner together outside of their lavish villa.

Swift subsequently made her way to Sweden for three shows. Kelce did not join her in Stockholm, instead returning to Kansas City for his annual Kelce Jam music festival and organized team activities with his fellow Chiefs players.

While at Kelce Jam, Kelce raved about Swift’s tour. “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Swift added a new set to her show earlier this month that includes seven songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, following its April release.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are,” Kelce said of Swift’s Paris concert during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It was electric in there. … I’m happy for everybody that’s in the Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”