Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski might have dropped a major hint about former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s love life — and football fans missed it.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronk, 35, joked during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady last month. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

While the joke elicited a few laughs — even one from Belichick himself — it seems there might have been a deeper meaning. TMZ broke the news on Friday, June 14, that Belichick, 72, is dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson, whom he first met in 2021. (Neither Belichick or Hudson have spoken publicly about their relationship. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)

Gronk has since weighed in on the apparent relationship a second time — at another event related to Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony hosted on June 12 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

“Doing [the ceremony] on June 12, obviously it’s the sixth month of the year ­— he won six Super Bowls here. Tom’s number 12,” Gronk said during his speech, according to a viral clip. “And 2024 is just [the] age [of] girls that Tom and Bill are talking to now, 24-year-olds.”

TMZ’s report claimed that Belichick met Hudson on an airplane three years ago and stayed in touch ever since. However, the publication reported that nothing went down between Belichick and Hudson until he broke up with then-girlfriend Linda Holliday. (Belichick and Holliday’s split went public in September 2023.)

While they initially kept things under wraps, TMZ reported that Belichick has started taking things with Hudson public. He was reportedly spotted at one of her cheerleading competitions in March, and they were recently seen together on a trip to Croatia. Hudson also appeared to join Belichick at Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

Football fans have been losing their minds on social media looking back at Gronk’s recent shots at Belichick.

“GRONK ALREADY KNEW THAT BILL BELICHICK WAS DATING A 24 YEAR OLD CHEERLEADER GIRL WEEKS AGO,” one social media user wrote on Friday, alongside a clip from The Roast of Tom Brady. “That is why at the Tom Brady Roast he made fun of Bill for scouting, Foxboro high school girls, and trying to ‘F*CK’ THAT IS CRAZY.”