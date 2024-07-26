Bethenny Frankel has been spotted enjoying a beach vacation in Saint-Tropez with German artist Niclas Castello following her split from fiancé Paul Bernon.

Frankel, 53, was all smiles as she stunned in a coral-colored one-piece bathing suit on Wednesday, July 24, while out and about in France. At one point, Frankel sat on a beach chair keeping a low-profile with sunglasses and a straw hat while a shirtless Castello, 46, stood above her looking at his phone.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star’s recent vacation comes after she admitted to backing out on a first date via social media.

“So, I got dressed up to go out on a date with someone, and it was a last-minute thing. That’s fine. But he was like, ‘I’m gonna meet a friend also for a drink,’” she shared in a TikTok posted on July 12. “I think he thinks I’m gonna meet them ’cause I know the friend, sort of. I just saw them walking down the street. The guy’s not my type.”

After some hesitation, Frankel decided to ditch her evening out on the town.

“I don’t want to waste time,” she continued, bringing up her 14-year-old daughter. “I’d rather be home with [Bryn]. I don’t want to go, so I’m not going. It sucks that I think I look cute, but I’m not going, so now I don’t know what the hell I’m supposed to do.”

Frankel has been somewhat vocal about her love life since Us Weekly broke the news in May that she and Bernon, 45, called off their engagement after six years together.

Following their split, Bernon made headlines for a brief romance with Aurora Culpo — the older sister of model Olivia Culpo — but the whirlwind relationship didn’t last.

Frankel addressed Bernon and Aurora’s connection during the July 7 episode of her “Just B” podcast.

“Last week, I started to see my name in headlines being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from, that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman,” she said at the time. “It regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under the radar person who had now gotten serious with someone, had a girlfriend, met her family, met her kids. She had met his kids. He was in a serious relationship. He had bought her presents, and they were a new unit.”

Frankel added: “It was definitely shocking, and it’s embarrassing. Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship, hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids, and the level of commitment was gutting.”

Bernon joined Aurora in Rhode Island last month during Olivia’s wedding weekend, but a source later told Us that the pair are “taking a breather” from each other after progressing “too quickly.”