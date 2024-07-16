Bethenny Frankel doesn’t want to waste time in her new single era.

After breaking up with ex-fiancé Paul Bernon, the former Real Housewives of New York City star decided to schedule a first date with a mystery man. But according to a new social media post, Frankel, 53, had a change of heart after spotting the bachelor moments before the meeting began.

“So I got dressed up to go out on a date with someone, and it was a last-minute thing. That’s fine. But he was like, ‘I’m gonna meet a friend also for a drink,’” Frankel said during a TikTok video posted on July 12. “I think he thinks I’m gonna meet them ’cause I know the friend, sort of. I just saw them walking down the street. The guy’s not my type.”

With little hesitation, the best-selling author decided she wasn’t going to go through with the date.

“I don’t want to waste time,” Frankel — who shares daughter Bryn, 14, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — explained. “I’d rather be home with [Bryn]. I don’t want to go so I’m not going. It sucks that I think I look cute, but I’m not going so now I don’t know what the hell I’m supposed to do.”

Hours before the scheduled date night, Frankel decided to “rip the band-aid right off” and get ready for a night out in New York City. She showcased her outfit of the day, which included a Hemant & Nandita dress, Vince Camuto shoes and a Dior bag.

“Listen, got to come in hot,” she shared with her TikTok followers before she chose to “abort” the date.

“I got to figure out what this next era is like, but wasting time is not part of it,” Frankel continued. “Bryn is going to come back in the car now because she just went in to spy for me to verify that I shouldn’t go because I don’t think this person is my type for many different reasons.”

Before the night came to an end, Frankel decided to stop by Chef Rocco DiSpirito’s new restaurant IL Pellicano Southampton partly because she wasn’t “wasting this outfit.”

“Got to be adventurous,” she added. “This is my adventurous era. Place of yes.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Frankel and Bernon, 45, split several months prior after six years together.

Bernon appeared to move on with Aurora Culpo. A source, however, told Us that the pair are “taking a breather” after recently spending a June weekend together in Rhode Island for Aurora’s sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding to Christian McCaffrey.

“It was definitely shocking, and it’s embarrassing,” Frankel shared on the July 7 episode of her iHeartRadio “Just B” podcast when discussing Bernon’s new relationship. “Everyone has experienced breaking up with someone and then hearing about them with someone else. We’ve all been there. Now times that by 100, because you’re reading it all day every day in articles.”