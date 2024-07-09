Aurora Culpo and Paul Bernon’s whirlwind romance is already “cooling off,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Aurora, 35, and Bernon, 45, are “taking a breather” after recently spending a weekend together in Rhode Island for her sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding to Christian McCaffrey.

“He told her he wanted some space after all the public attention,” the insider continues. “Paul wanted to keep his personal life private this time around in a new relationship.”

While Bernon felt the relationship “moved too quickly,” the source insists there’s “no bad blood” between the pair.

“It wasn’t dramatic,” the insider tells Us. “It wasn’t too serious between the two, and they were still getting to know each other.”

Bethenny Frankel, who is Bernon’s ex-fiancée, first hinted during the Sunday, July 7, episode of her “Just B” podcast that his connection with Aurora was on pause. (Us broke the news in May that Frankel and Bernon ended their engagement months prior.)

“I’m proud of the way I handled [the split],” Frankel, 53, said before referencing Aurora. “I think this woman has learned a lot, too. Their actions cost them their relationship, which was brand-new, and who knows what would’ve happened?”

Us confirmed last month that Bernon and Aurora had been “dating for over two months” following his split from Frankel. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny,” a source shared at the time. Photographs also showed Bernon attending various events throughout Olivia’s wedding weekend, but he was missing from the actual ceremony.

Aurora spoke candidly about the budding relationship on her “Barely Filtered” podcast earlier this month, telling Olivia that not allowing her date to join her at the ceremony was “rude.” Olivia, meanwhile, jokingly referred to Bernon as her sister’s “flavor of the month.”

Frankel, for her part, addressed the public nature of Bernon and Aurora’s brief fling during her own podcast episode.

“It was definitely shocking, and it’s embarrassing,” Frankel said on Sunday. “Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship, hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids, and the level of commitment was gutting.”

Frankel went on to claim that what upset her the most was Bernon being portrayed as an “under the radar” guy.

“In this case, the one who must be over the radar,” she said of their own breakup. “When ironically, I was the one who was very much under the radar. And I just want to say that I’m OK.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams