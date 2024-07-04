Olivia Culpo jokingly called her sister Aurora‘s new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, a “flavor of the month” several weeks before he attended her wedding festivities.

Olivia, 32, joked about Bernon on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of Aurora’s “Barely Filtered” podcast. Her appearance was recorded in early June, weeks before she and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, 28, tied the knot in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Despite Olivia’s quips, Bernon, 45, joined Aurora at pre-wedding events but not the actual ceremony, a source told Us Weekly on July 1. Days earlier, Us exclusively confirmed that Aurora, 35, had been dating Bethenny Frankel‘s ex for two months.

On “Barely Filtered,” Olivia and Aurora jokingly discussed the prospect of Bernon attending the June 29 nuptials.

“He’s not invited to the wedding,” Olivia declared, to which Aurora responded, “Rude.”

“No,” Olivia said, “rude to invite somebody I’ve never met.”

Aurora, not giving up on Bernon as her plus-one, then asked if she could bring her “special friend” to the wedding.

“Yeah, OK. Flavor of the month,” Olivia said. “Not interested.”

When Aurora reminded Olivia that Bernon was going to listen to the podcast, Olivia apologized to him, assuring, “Sorry, it’s not a reflection of you, it’s a reflection of my sister.”

However, Aurora, who was one of her sister’s bridesmaids, ultimately agreed on not extending Bernon an invitation to the former Miss USA’s big day. She “didn’t want to take away” from Olivia and McCaffrey, nor did she want Bernon to feel “uncomfortable” around her family. He and her kids — son Remi, 5, and daughter Solei, 3, with former husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone — are still getting to know each other.

“Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” a source previously told Us. “They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

The insider also said that Bernon and Aurora had “met online” and “also had mutual friends, so it worked out.”

In May, Us exclusively confirmed that Bernon and Frankel, 53, called it quits after six years together. At the time, a mutual friend said “it just wasn’t going to work” between the pair, who went their separate ways in March. “They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” the source added.

Aurora filed to end her three-year marriage to Bortone, 50, in April 2022 after allegations surfaced that he had been unfaithful.