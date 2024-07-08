Aurora Culpo is making headlines for her romance with Paul Bernon following his split from ex-fiancée Bethenny Frankel.

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Frankel and Bernon had called off their engagement months prior after six years together. Shortly thereafter, he was making headlines with Olivia Culpo’s older sister, Aurora. (DeuxMoi was first to report that they were spotted cozying up.)

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” a source told Us in June about Bernon’s new romance. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

Bernon was also photographed with Aurora at a few events in Rhode Island during Olivia and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding weekend in late June. However, he did not attend the ceremony.

Related: Aurora Culpo’s’ Sweetest Family Moments With 2 Kids Aurora Culpo has learned to embrace being a single mom after her marriage to Michael “Mikey” Bortone ended in 2022. “My relationship with my ex hasn’t been smooth sailing every day, but we both made the choice to show a mutual respect even on the days we don’t fully feel it,” Culpo wrote via Instagram […]

“Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy,” the same source told Us of the budding couple. “They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

Who is the woman that appears to have stolen Bernon’s heart? Keep scrolling for everything to know about Aurora:

1. Aurora Is a Podcast Host

She launched the “Barely Filtered” podcast in April 2023 and offered details about her relationship with Bernon during a July episode, recorded before Olivia’s wedding.

“He’s my special friend,” she said, adding that it was “rude” he couldn’t come to Olivia’s wedding. Olivia hit back, jokingly referring to Bernon as Aurora’s “flavor of the month.”

2. Aurora Is a Mother

Aurora shares two kids with ex-husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone. Her son Remi was born in June 2018 and daughter Solei was born in August 2020. (She and Bortone split in 2022, and their divorce was settled in August 2023.)

“My relationship with my ex hasn’t been smooth sailing every day, but we both made the choice to show a mutual respect even on the days we don’t fully feel it,” Aurora told her Instagram followers in December 2023. “We choose to lean into the shared love for our kids. And [acknowledged] an understanding that how we speak about each other and treat each other is potentially the greatest gift we can give our kids.”

Related: Bethenny Frankel’s Complete Dating History Bethenny Frankel is known for being candid about her high-profile romances, from her rocky marriage to Jason Hoppy to engagement to Paul Bernon and more. Frankel finalized her divorce from Hoppy shortly before she got engaged to Bernon in 2021, even though the pair initially split in 2012. Their divorce proceedings lasted eight years in […]

3. Aurora Is a Reality Star

She starred alongside sisters Olivia and Sophia Culpo in TLC’s The Culpo Sisters, which aired for one season in November 2022.

4. Aurora Has an Extensive Education

According to her website, Aurora has a graduate degree in teaching and “worked for many years in the field of behavior analysis and special education.”

5. Aurora Considers Herself a Full-Time Influencer

“After having my own children I took my love for research, analyzing, writing and teaching into the words of social media,” her website also reads. “Nowadays I use my professional skills in a totally different way by digging deep into what makes people tick, connecting with my community and sharing what’s keeping me most sane during these early years of raising babies which is so joyful but so tough at times!”