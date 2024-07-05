Your account
Celebrity Moms

Olivia Culpo’s Sister Aurora Culpo’s Family Album: Sweetest Moment With Her 2 Kids

By
Olivia Culpo s Sister Aurora Culpo s Family Album Sweetest Moment With Her 2 Kids 355
16
Aurora Culpo. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International ; Courtesy of Aurora Culpo/Instagram (3)

Aurora Culpo has learned to embrace being a single mom after her marriage to Michael “Mikey” Bortone ended in 2022.

“My relationship with my ex hasn’t been smooth sailing every day, but we both made the choice to show a mutual respect even on the days we don’t fully feel it,” Culpo wrote via Instagram in December 2023.

The “Barely Filtered” podcast host welcomed son Remi and daughter Solei with Bortone in June 2018 and August 2020, respectively. The pair were married three years before divorcing.

“We choose to lean into the shared love for our kids,” Culpo continued. “And [acknowledged] an understanding that how we speak about each other and treat each other is potentially the greatest gift we can give our kids.”

Olivia Culpo’s older sister added: “One thing I’ve learned these past few years [is] that worry doesn’t take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s strength — and we are so much stronger than we ever could have known.”

Scroll down to see Aurora’s sweetest moments with her two children:

