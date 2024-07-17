Aurora Culpo is looking back on her brief romance with Bethenny Frankel’s ex Paul Bernon, calling it “too much too soon.”

Culpo, 35, and Bernon, 45, dated for two months until they split early in July.

“During the week before my sister’s wedding, I was having feelings like, ‘This relationship probably isn’t for me. He doesn’t want to have kids.’ I didn’t want that door to be closed,” Culpo said during the Wednesday, July 17, episode of her “Barely Filtered” podcast.

While Aurora felt “overwhelmed” leading up to sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey on June 29, she still invited Bernon to Rhode Island. However, the pair opted against Bernon attending the ceremony since their romance “was new.”

Ahead of the big day, Aurora interviewed Olivia, 32, on “Barely Filtered” and asked if she could bring Bernon as her date. On the episode, which dropped on July 3, Olivia declined because she didn’t know her sibling’s “flavor of the month.” On Wednesday, Aurora gave new insight into the decision.

“She just didn’t know him yet and also [Paul] didn’t want to come,” Aurora said. “We were joking and doing our banter thing and she said he was [my] flavor of the month. I said, ‘Don’t say that. That’s not fair [and] he’s gonna listen to that.’ She’s like, ‘That has nothing to do with him and everything to do with you.’ She was joking and I asked my producers if we could cut it.”

The remark was left in the episode, prompting Aurora to apologize to Bernon personally. He ended their romance “the next day.”

“He was not the flavor of the month. He was the flavor of two months,” Aurora quipped. “I would have preferred it to go longer, but unfortunately he dumped me. The next day, he called me and said ‘It’s not working.’”

While Aurora was “disappointed” to be on the receiving end of the breakup, she can acknowledge that they were not a good match in the long run.

“There were things, like, he doesn’t want any more kids [and] I probably do want more kids,” Aurora, who shares two young children with ex-husband Michael Bortone, added. “Our communication style was so different. I’m not someone who can give space when someone feels hurt. Like, I need to talk about things right away. … We’re not compatible and I would have known that had I let the relationship move at a logical pace, but that’s not how I operate.”

According to Aurora, she and Bernon disclosed their feelings “right off the bat” and quickly decided to cohost a relationship podcast and move in together. Bernon initially reached out to Aurora online, pitching an idea for a joint dating podcast. She says they “hit it off” right away.

Aurora and ex-husband Bortone, 50, split in September 2023. Two months later, she dove back into the dating scene before connecting with Bernon earlier this year. Aurora further noted on the podcast episode that she is now “back on the apps,” chatting with a few men at once and taking things slowly.