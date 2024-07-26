Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to England in June, but she’s not ready to say “so long, London” just yet.

In addition to five more concerts at Wembley Stadium in August, Swift, 34, has lent a host of personal items to a London exhibit celebrating her career. The Victoria and Albert Museum’s “Songbook Trail” opens July 27, featuring real items from across Swift’s many eras. The exhibit is free and will run through September 8.

“There’s so many really iconic objects and looks worn by Taylor across her career” Kate Bailey, the V&A senior curator of theater and performance, told the AP. “It’s wonderful to be able to share her musicality and her microphone. So, many, many things.”

“The V&A feels like the perfect stage for a Taylor Swift trail,” Bailey continued. “I think there’s so many touchpoints within Taylor’s work that respond to art, literature, history. … There’s so many ways that we can kind of interpret and layer and present Taylor’s work here.”

Photos shared by the AP provide a preview of some of the items on display, including a 2007 turquoise dress and a koa wood guitar from when Swift was still a supporting act. The exhibit also includes Swift’s purple skirt and pink and green jacket from her 1989 World Tour, the sweater from her “Cardigan” music video and the yellow gown she wore in the “Bejeweled” video.

“Taylor Swift’s songs, like objects, tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature,” Bailey told CNBC. “We hope this specially created theatrical trail across the museum will inspire the imagination of curious visitors as they discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”

This isn’t the first time Swift’s career has been given the museum treatment. Last year, New York’s Museum of Art and Design unveiled its “Taylor Swift: Storyteller” exhibit. The showing displayed outfits and memorabilia from throughout Swift’s career while her music videos played via a projector on the wall.

Swift mania in London extends beyond the V&A. A pair of large murals have appeared near Wembley Stadium. One, titled “Auras,” is a colorful depiction of Swift that runs up the stairs in front of the stadium. The other, “…Ready For It?”, is on a wall near those steps. That one features a painting of Swift surrounded by some of her song lyrics.