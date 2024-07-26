The time has finally arrived for America’s best to head to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. But before Team USA’s athletes step out to compete, they told Us what it means to them to represent their country on the world’s stage.

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long will be arriving at her sixth paralympic games when she lands in Paris. Competing for Team USA for the first time at age 12, Long said being able to compete still as a 32-year-old is a personal “success.” Blake Haxton spoke of his return to the world stage in canoe and kayak, describing a “strong sense of what a privilege it is to put on the red, white, and blue.”

For some returning athletes, this is their first time competing in the games without the COVID restrictions they faced in 2020. Track and field athlete Kenny Bednarek described Tokyo as “awkward,” expressing excitement for the upcoming opportunity to “show off” for the US.

Younger olympians like Ezra French are gearing up for their first games.

“I grew up dreaming of representing this country on the world stage, watching my fellow people with disabilities compete at the Paralympic games,” he said. “I thought to myself ‘one day that’ll be me,’ today is that day.”

French is not the only athlete competing with his younger self in mind. Paralympic volleyball player Nicky Nieves is proud to inspire young minorities like herself to “try something that they’re afraid of.” Artistic swimmer Daniella Ramirez expressed similar pride.

“Coming from an immigrant family from Venezuela it means a lot to represent the United states,” she told Us. “I love this country, it’s raised me to be a better human being and I am so proud to represent it.”

Athletes are motivated by the meaning behind representing their country on the world’s stage, competing for a cause greater than themselves.

“There’s something extra powerful when I put on my team USA kit, it’s that last five percent power that empowers me,” said para-cycler Oksana Masters.

Track and field olympian Sanya Richards-Ross, who last competed at the 2012 games, recalled feeling like a “superhero” when stepping out onto the track with “USA across your chest.” She wished the athletes with the “incredible opportunity” to compete in the 2024 games “all the best.”

Watch the video above to hear more athletes share what competing for Team USA means to them.