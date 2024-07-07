Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the hashtag #europeansummer already garnering over 175.9k posts on TikTok, the fashion vibes this sunny season are all about a European summer. Take a look at the videos under the hashtag, and you’ll see thousands of creators showcasing their recommended travel-friendly and stylish outfits, whether they were headed to Copenhagen or Rome. To help you get the look for your own travels, we rounded up 21 effortless two-piece sets that many of those travelers swear by — and they start at just $12.

To help you stay comfortable while sight-seeing and walking from destination to destination and at the same time, also stay stylish for pictures, we made sure each set in our roundup strikes a perfect balance between the two. Whether you’re looking for a warmer version to keep you warm on cold flights or a lightweight version to keep you cool on hot summer days, we’ve found several of each. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite summer set, great for European summers and beyond.

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This capri pant and tank top set is our absolute favorite for its versatility, being both stylish enough for dressing up in heels for a dinner but also tennis shoes for sight-seeing — $44!

2. Fashionista-Approved: From Paris to NYC, fashionistas can’t get enough of the button up vest and shorts trend like this set, which can also be styled with several other pieces in your suitcase — $49!

3. Go Greek! You can’t go to Greece without packing this Greek-inspired graphic set, made of a lightweight polyester fabric, short sleeve shirt and shorts — $79!

4. Cue the Color! Made for museum hopping, this colorful skirt and tank top set from Petal & Pup is made for the maximalists — $79!

5. Must-Have Halterneck: This halterneck top and wide leg pants set has a bit of a sexy edge, great for a vacation date night or a night out dancing — $79!

6. Luxe Linen: Not only is linen a must-have lightweight fabric, this wide-leg pant and tank top set is a must-have style for summer travel destinations — $45!

7. The Airplane Fit: Considering the long trek across the pond, airplane sets should be nothing less than cozy and this two-piece style is comfortable enough to take several naps in — was $52, now $47!

8. Keep it Cozy: A best-seller on Amazon, shoppers love this two-piece cap sleeve and pant set for its cozy style vibes and comfortable fit — was $56, now $34!

9. Peep the Puff Sleeve: An easy way to bring some extra style into your outfit, this shorts and top set features cute puff sleeves, great for a day of window shopping — $80!

10. For the Minimalist: Travelers who like to keep it simple will love this shorts and short sleeve top set that features a soft and textured fabric and comes in both white and black — $79!

11. Amalfi Coast Coolness: Lay out on the beach or grab an aperol spritz with friends in this trim cotton shirt and shorts set that was made for a trip to the Italian coast — $79!

12. Rich Mom-Approved: With over 1,000 of it purchased in the last month and its chic color-block trim style, we can be sure this set is rich mom-approved — was $43, now $30!

13. Beach Babe! From the beaches of Barcelona to those of Santorini, look like a total beach babe in this loose and flowy two-piece tank and maxi skirt set that doubles as a cover-up — was $69, now $52!

14. Pretty in Pink: Feminine and flirty, this tie front shirt and drawstring shorts set comes in the most mood-boosting pink striped fabric — $79!

15. The Everyday Style: Considering the little room you have in your suitcase, you’ll want to be sure to pack sets like this versatile style that can be worn for most any travel occasion — $79!

16. Free People Style: This charming set is the equivalent of when European style and Free People style align, made with an eyelet-accented crop and wide maxi skirt — $148!

17. Doubles as PJs: Make the most of your travel outfits with this soft and stretchy flowy top and biker shorts set that works as both loungewear and pajamas too — $18!

18. Stylish in Spain: Similar to the colors you’d see on the streets of Spain, this peplum top and pants set comes in several muted tone colors like burgundy, khaki, orange, teal and more — was $27, now $21!

19. Perfectly Parissian: With their chic and minimalistic style, you can bet that you’d be seeing French girls in this vest and maxi skirt set — $89!

20. Sunny Day Style: Hot summer days are no match for this chic shorts and tank top set that can be styled with both sandals and tennis shoes — was $15, now $13!

21. A Flight Fundamental: Long flights call for cozy vibes and this set from Walmart will keep you both comfortable and stylish the whole flight long — $12!