I just got back from a vacation to Europe, and the only thing stronger than my jet lag is my newfound obsession with Scandinavian style. When I was in Copenhagen, I couldn’t help but admire all the cool girls in comfy-chic clothing, from boxer pants to blazers. I was well aware of the Scandi-girl trend before my trip, but now I want to exclusively dress like a Danish fashionista on a daily basis.

My interpretation of Scandi style is posh yet practical. Long skirts with sweaters on top in case it gets cold, coupled with chunky sneakers for long walks or bike rides through the city. If you want to incorporate this aesthetic into your wardrobe this summer, then shop my personal picks below!

Tops

Front-Tie Top

This trendy tie-front top is giving Ganni for a fraction of the cost! Available in tons of different colors and patterns.

$30.00 See It!

Heart Gingham Top

I have heart eyes for this tie-front blouse with red trim and heart detailing. Team this top with red boxer shorts and sneakers or jeans and flats.

$17.00 See It!

J.Crew Classic-Fit T-Shirt

My most-worn piece this season has been a plain white tee. You can mix and match this J.Crew basic with endless outfit options! I love styling a white T-shirt underneath sweaters to elevate the look.

$30.00 See It!

Dresses & Skirts

Tiered Maxi Skirt

Tiered maxi skirts are a summer must-have! You’ll see this style everywhere this season.

$34.00 See It!

Boho Floral Maxi Dress

This boho maxi dress is an affordable alternative to the popular Free People frock that looks almost exactly the same! Flow and frolic in this breezy dress.

$28.00 See It!

Puff-Sleeve Mini Shirtdress

I’m seriously smitten with this stylish shirtdress! You can pair this puff-sleeve mini with sneakers, sandals, heels or boots.

$28.00 See It!

Shorts & Pants

Free People Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts are having a major moment! I’m tickled pink with these pink striped shorts from Free People.

$58.00 See It!

Blue Boxer Pants

I saw so many Copenhagen cool girls rocking blue boxer pants around town. Pants that feel like pajamas? Score!

$7.00 See It!

Gingham Boxer Shorts

Red gingham shorts are a Scandi staple!

Was $15 You Save 13% On Sale: $13 See It!

Sets

Two-Piece Denim Set

Denim on denim on denim! This two-piece denim set is such a vibe.

$60.00 See It!

Tie-Front Top Set

It doesn’t get more Scandi style than this two-piece striped set, featuring a tie-front top and boxer shorts.

$26.00 See It!

Linen Set

This airy linen set will keep you cool while looking cool. No passport required!

$44.00 See It!

Sweaters

Free People Sunfade Crewneck

Light enough for summer yet warm enough for winter, this Free People crewneck is a year-round essential. Style this sweater with the white maxi skirt or the blue boxer pants above.

$148.00 See It!

Striped Sweatshirt

This bestselling striped sweatshirt is a Free People lookalike! Easy for everyday.

$34.00 See It!

Shoes

Gola Tornado Sneakers

Copenhagen cool girls love a colorful sneaker. These Gola shoes are a gorgeous green with a fun pop of bubblegum pink!

$100.00 See It!

Ganni Lookalike Flats

No one will know you got these buckle flats at Amazon rather than Ganni!

Was $60 You Save 5% On Sale: $57 See It!

New Balance 2002r Sneakers

Scandi girls prefer a sensible shoe, especially a New Balance sneaker. These classic kicks are comfy and fashion-forward!

$145.00 See It!

