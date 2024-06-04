Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I just got back from a vacation to Europe, and the only thing stronger than my jet lag is my newfound obsession with Scandinavian style. When I was in Copenhagen, I couldn’t help but admire all the cool girls in comfy-chic clothing, from boxer pants to blazers. I was well aware of the Scandi-girl trend before my trip, but now I want to exclusively dress like a Danish fashionista on a daily basis.
My interpretation of Scandi style is posh yet practical. Long skirts with sweaters on top in case it gets cold, coupled with chunky sneakers for long walks or bike rides through the city. If you want to incorporate this aesthetic into your wardrobe this summer, then shop my personal picks below!
Tops
Front-Tie Top
This trendy tie-front top is giving Ganni for a fraction of the cost! Available in tons of different colors and patterns.
Heart Gingham Top
I have heart eyes for this tie-front blouse with red trim and heart detailing. Team this top with red boxer shorts and sneakers or jeans and flats.
J.Crew Classic-Fit T-Shirt
My most-worn piece this season has been a plain white tee. You can mix and match this J.Crew basic with endless outfit options! I love styling a white T-shirt underneath sweaters to elevate the look.
Dresses & Skirts
Tiered Maxi Skirt
Tiered maxi skirts are a summer must-have! You’ll see this style everywhere this season.
Boho Floral Maxi Dress
This boho maxi dress is an affordable alternative to the popular Free People frock that looks almost exactly the same! Flow and frolic in this breezy dress.
Puff-Sleeve Mini Shirtdress
I’m seriously smitten with this stylish shirtdress! You can pair this puff-sleeve mini with sneakers, sandals, heels or boots.
Shorts & Pants
Free People Boxer Shorts
Boxer shorts are having a major moment! I’m tickled pink with these pink striped shorts from Free People.
Blue Boxer Pants
I saw so many Copenhagen cool girls rocking blue boxer pants around town. Pants that feel like pajamas? Score!
Gingham Boxer Shorts
Red gingham shorts are a Scandi staple!
Sets
Two-Piece Denim Set
Denim on denim on denim! This two-piece denim set is such a vibe.
Tie-Front Top Set
It doesn’t get more Scandi style than this two-piece striped set, featuring a tie-front top and boxer shorts.
Linen Set
This airy linen set will keep you cool while looking cool. No passport required!
Sweaters
Free People Sunfade Crewneck
Light enough for summer yet warm enough for winter, this Free People crewneck is a year-round essential. Style this sweater with the white maxi skirt or the blue boxer pants above.
Striped Sweatshirt
This bestselling striped sweatshirt is a Free People lookalike! Easy for everyday.
Shoes
Gola Tornado Sneakers
Copenhagen cool girls love a colorful sneaker. These Gola shoes are a gorgeous green with a fun pop of bubblegum pink!
Ganni Lookalike Flats
No one will know you got these buckle flats at Amazon rather than Ganni!
New Balance 2002r Sneakers
Scandi girls prefer a sensible shoe, especially a New Balance sneaker. These classic kicks are comfy and fashion-forward!