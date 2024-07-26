It’s been a while since we’ve seen Gary King and Daisy Kelliher together on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but the two have reunited off screen.

Daisy shared a series of photos via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 26, showing the pair together again. Gary and Daisy could be seen sharing lunch and a drink at a beachside restaurant.

“Lunch with the best!!!” she captioned the pic.

She also added a seven-slide carousel to her main feed and Gary appears in all but two of them. In each photo, the white-clad duo is all smiles with their arms around each other while Daisy also had a drink in hand — Canonita Orange Aperitif, to be exact.

When we last saw Daisy and Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, they were tangled in a love triangle with castmate Colin McCrae. While season 4 was airing, Gary expressed hope for a future with Daisy, despite her and Colin’s romantic relationship on the show. Fans soon discovered Daisy and Colin were no longer following each other on social media.

Now, a year later, fans flooded Daisy’s Instagram comments with messages for her and Gary.

“Gary and Daisy, we’re still routing [sic] for you both!” one user wrote, to which Daisy replied with two heart emojis.

“Just get together already and make some sailor babies,” wrote another.

While Gary and Daisy certainly appeared to be having a good time in the photos, Daisy’s post comes at a time of turmoil for each — and for Below Deck Sailing Yacht itself.

Daisy has been helping care for her sister, Bonnie, who was seriously injured in a moped accident in June. The accident resulted in a series of surgeries for Bonnie on her chest, face and brain.

“I … sat by her side on her 34th birthday, with the extent of her injuries it’s quite a miracle she’s alive and we all feel optimistic and positive with time she will make a full recovery,” Daisy wrote via Instagram on June 19.

Daisy shared more promising news via Instagram on July 14, telling followers Bonnie is “good” and “relieved to be home” despite still being in pain and dealing with nerve damage.

Gary, meanwhile, is facing sexual misconduct claims after an alleged encounter with a production member. Several unnamed crew members also accused him of repeatedly making other women uncomfortable on set.

Gary denied the accusations, writing in a post via Instagram in November 2023, ​​“It’s sad that people will do anything in their power to bring you down. It’s not about how you fall but how you get up. Luckily for me the fall was into a sea of daisies 🌼.”

All the while, production on season 5 has reportedly finished but Bravo still has not announced its release.