Entertainment

Celebrities Who Love ‘Below Deck’: From Jennifer Lawrence to Anthony Mackie

By
Below Deck's Captain Lee Throws Shade at Captain Sandy for Lacking in 'Procedure and Respect' Following Camille Lamb's Firing
6
Captain Lee and Captain Sandy.Bravo(2)

Below Deck debuted in 2013, and it didn’t take long for the Bravo series to find its audience.

The hit Bravo series introduced viewers to the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck quickly became a major franchise for the network, with spinoffs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

As the franchise’s profile has risen through the years, plenty of celebrities have revealed their love for Below Deck. For Seth Rogen, the reality series taught him an important life lesson.

“I do like Below Deck. I think the moral of Below Deck is, if you rent a yacht, you’re a douchebag. A huge piece of garbage,” he joked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019. “Because that’s the moral of every episode. [It’s] like, they’re trying, they’re dressing up like f–king idiots for these people, and then no one’s happy enough.”

Chrissy Teigen‘s appreciation for the franchise led to her making an appearance at BravoCon in 2022. The self-proclaimed Bravo aficionado enjoyed the three-day fan event, which included panel discussions, a private tour of the Bravoland museum and backstage moments with several reality stars from the network.

Scroll down for more of Below Deck‘s biggest celeb fans:

