There’s no Below Deck without chief stews — but some have lasted longer on the show than others.
The hit Bravo series, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck has become a major franchise for the network with spinoffs including Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.
Each season viewers are introduced to new crew members — but usually the captain and the chief stew stay the same. Kate Chastain joined Below Deck in its second season and quickly became a fan favorite alongside Captain Lee before her shocking exit in 2020.
Meanwhile, Below Deck Med became a hit in part because of Hannah Ferrier‘s presence. Hannah appeared on the spinoff from its first season, however, a tumultuous working relationship with Captain Sandy led to her season 5 departure.
“When I was watching [the scene where I got fired] with [my husband] Josh, he’s like, ‘Did you just yawn?’ I’m like, ‘I think I did.’ He’s like, ‘You just yawned in the middle of getting fired for drugs, Hannah,’” the former reality star, who got fired after bosun Malia White reported her for having a pack of Valium and a vape pen, told Decider in August 2020. “Yeah. I was like, ‘You’re kind of boring me. Let’s go.’”
Scroll down for a guide to every chief stew in Below Deck history: