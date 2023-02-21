Cutting her charter season short. Below Deck‘s Captain Sandy fired Alissa Humber while filling in for Captain Lee during season 10.

“Yesterday was the [last] straw for me. Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable,” the Below Deck Mediterranean star, 57, told the stew during a new episode of the hit Bravo series, which aired on Monday, February 20. “Alissa, when you said, ‘Yes Sandy. I mean Captain Sandy.’ That was a f—k you to my face. No matter what job you work in, respect for hierarchy is a must. I am letting you go.”

Sandy pointed out that Alissa’s behavior toward her contributed to the decision, saying, “It never feels good to fire a crew member. You’re ending their income. As a captain, I have to make the hard decisions and I have to live with them.”

Alissa, for her part, accepted the decision and promptly left St. David before a new group of guests came onboard. Meanwhile, Ben Willoughby broke the news to former stew Camille Lamb after she was let go earlier in the season.

“I’ve been vindicated. I have always seen [Alissa] be — for lack of a better term — awful. And she’s shown her face. I am satisfied that people got to see what I saw,” the former Below Deck star shared in a confessional, referring to her onscreen feud with Alissa. “Hashtag Justice for Camille.”

Later in the episode, the Be the Calm or Be the Storm author received a call from her predecessor about his plans to come back. Lee, 73, previously surprised viewers when he briefly left to deal with health concerns. As the season continued to air on Bravo, the OG Below Deck star publicly questioned Sandy’s leadership.

“So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” Lee tweeted in January after Camille’s departure aired. “[Camille] deserved what she got. That was never my issue. So many people can’t see that, and I’m sorry for that. I didn’t want [Sandy] to ask permission, just wanted the update, that quick call you mentioned, good manners.”

He added: “She did it on tv in front of how many people with out [SIC] consulting me. That doesn’t sound very private to me at all.”

Sandy, for her part, pointed out that she was in charge of the crew in Lee’s absence. “He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that,” she explained on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked earlier this month. “But what I did was give him a courtesy call saying, ‘By the way, I did fire her. You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her.'”

At the time, the Florida native threw some major shade when she said her fellow Bravo personality was “definitely not acting” his age.

“I called him and said, ‘Come back to your boat.’ Because I had a girlfriend that was going to have surgery. Like, I didn’t step on there to take over a show,” she concluded. “I don’t want two shows. I like the Mediterranean. Are you kidding me? I like the Mediterranean.”

Before Lee’s Below Deck return plays out on screen, Us Weekly broke the news that the Michigan native would be leaving the franchise after season 10. Lee, who joined the hit series in 2013, will be replaced by Captain Kerry for season 11. Us also confirmed that the new season is currently filming in Grenada.

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.