Below Deck's Sandy Says Captain Lee Is 'Not Acting His Age' Amid Their Feud

Her turn to strike back. Below Deck’s Captain Sandy had plenty to say about her feud with Captain Lee after previously claiming there was no conflict between them.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, which aired on Wednesday, February 1, Sandy, 57, addressed Lee’s concerns about her not calling him before firing Camille Lamb.

“He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that,” the Florida native explained. “But what I did was give him a courtesy call saying, ‘By the way, I did fire her. You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her.'”

Sandy continued: “Plus, who’s gonna call someone while they’re having surgery and then recovering from surgery? I don’t know what happened, but I tried to call him a few times and he hasn’t picked the phone up.”

According to the Below Deck Mediterranean star, sharing cryptic quotes amid the drama was her way of responding to Lee, 73. “I have to say this. When they go low, we go high,” she added. “I told Lee [through a Twitter post]. I was like ‘Hurt people hurt people’ right? So, I don’t know. I haven’t ever hurt him — but I think when you spew that kind of stuff it’s inward and I feel bad for the guy.”

Sandy later threw some major shade when she said her fellow Bravo personality was “definitely not acting” his age.

“I called him and said, ‘Come back to your boat.’ Because I had a girlfriend that was going to have surgery. Like, I didn’t step on there to take over a show,” she concluded. “I don’t want two shows. I like the Mediterranean. Are you kidding me? I like the Mediterranean.”

After Sandy took over for Lee in season 10, the OG Below Deck star surprised viewers when he questioned her decisions on social media.

“So, I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” the Michigan native tweeted earlier this month in response to a new episode. “Then why contact me after and tell me at all? Plenty of time to call me after, but not before. She made the right call. But lacked in procedure and respect. Just the way I roll.”

Sandy, for her part, shared multiple quotes about being mistreated. In response to fan questions about Us Weekly‘s coverage of the feud, the Be the Calm or Be the Storm author tweeted on Tuesday, January 31, “I haven’t the time to keep up.”

Meanwhile, Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry admitted there was a major reason he couldn’t weigh in on the topic.

“I have a personal rule [which is that] I don’t judge another captain’s decision. I don’t have an opinion on that. It wasn’t my deal,” the newcomer exclusively told Us on Monday, January 30. “So, if I’m in a situation [where] I’m filling in for somebody and I make a decision — that’s for me to make and I don’t want anyone else to judge it.”

The Australia native noted he wasn’t “siding with either of them,” adding, “I’m saying I have no judgment because I just don’t.”

Kerry continued: “It all depends on their conversation when they first met [in season 10]. … But when someone is relieving another person — it depends on the conversation. … I wasn’t there. At the end of the day, the captain who is on board has to make a decision for the safety of the vessel. And that safety isn’t always falling [or someone] hurting themselves. It’s mental health as well and how the crew is working together.”