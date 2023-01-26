Below Deck's Captain Lee and Captain Sandy's Ups and Downs Over the Years

Rough seas ahead? Below Deck‘s Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn were friendly before their time in the Bravo franchise seemingly created a rift.

Viewers were introduced to Lee during the first season of Below Deck in 2013. The reality series, which follows the lives of the crew members on a superyacht, has kept the Michigan native at the helm of the OG show since its debut.

Sandy, for her part, became a household name for Bravo fans when she took over for Captain Mark Howard on Below Deck Mediterranean. The Florida native made her first appearance on the spinoff series in 2017.

In 2021, the Running Against the Tide author revealed that he was on good terms with his franchise costar. “We’re great,” he said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We just have a great time together.”

The following year, Below Deck season 10 gave a glimpse of the pair’s interactions when Sandy came onboard as a replacement.

“Thanks for coming. I appreciate you coming on such short notice. I’ll do my best to get back as quickly as I can to relieve you,” Lee told the Be the Calm or Be the Storm author in a December 2022 episode before he left St. David’s due to health concerns.

The swap marked the first captain crossover in Below Deck history, and Sandy reflected on the pressure that came with stepping into Lee’s shoes. “It’s never easy taking over for another Captain,” she said in a confessional. “My hope is that Captain Lee feels supported. I’m here to take care of his boat and his crew until he gets back.”

Off screen, however, the duo’s dynamic took an unexpected turn when Lee questioned Sandy’s leadership. The OG Below Deck star claimed that his coworker didn’t tell him about stew Camille Lamb‘s firing after her exit aired in January 2023.

“So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” he tweeted at the time.

Sandy called Lee after she spoke with Camille, but he wasn’t thrilled about how it unfolded on camera.

“Then why contact me after and tell me at all? Plenty of time to call me after, but not before. She made the right call. But lacked in procedure and respect. Just the way I roll,” he continued at the time. “Had I been replacing Capt Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why. I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it.”

Sandy seemingly reacted to being called out by Lee when she shared a cryptic quote via social media, which read: “If someone treats you bad, just remember that there is something wrong with them, not you. Normal people don’t go around destroying other people.”

Scroll down to relive Lee and Sandy’s ups and downs: