Status check! Captain Sandy has found herself caught up in several feuds with her Below Deck costars through the years.

Viewers were introduced to Sandy when she replaced Captain Mark Howard on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2017. The Florida native quickly initially had a friendly onscreen relationship with costar Hannah Ferrier — but it didn’t take long for things to take a turn.

During season 5, Hannah and Sandy’s issues reached their peak when Malia White reported the chief stew for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. The captain made the controversial decision to fire Hannah due to Maritime Law. The former coworkers continued to make headlines when Sandy shut down Hannah’s claims that there was one-sided competitiveness between them.

“She’s still angry. It’s so hard because for me, it wasn’t personal. It’s about my career,” the Be the Calm or Be the Storm author exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “When a crew member shows me something and three other crew members are copied on it, my hands are tied. Yeah. I can’t.”

Hannah, for her part, fired back that there was always a rift between her and Sandy.

“What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened,” the Australia native alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

She added: “The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together. We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Sandy later raised eyebrows when her short-term gig on season 10 of Below Deck created a public feud between her and Captain Lee. According to the OG star, his temporary replacement should have told him about her plans to fire one of his team members.

“So, I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?” the Michigan native tweeted in January 2023. “Then why contact me after and tell me at all? Plenty of time to call me after, but not before. She made the right call. But lacked in procedure and respect. Just the way I roll.”

In response, Sandy pointed out that she didn’t owe Lee an explanation when she was helping him out. “He’s in the hospital. Who’s gonna call and say, ‘Can I fire Camille?’ Never in a million years would I do that,” she detailed on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked. “But what I did was give him a courtesy call saying, ‘By the way, I did fire her. You almost had a mutiny on your boat because of her.'”

Scroll down for a guide to Sandy’s biggest feuds: