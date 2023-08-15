Below Deck producers have been forced to step in when the situation calls for it.

The reality series, which debuted in 2013, follows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck has since expanded to multiple spinoffs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

During season 6 of Below Deck Med, Katie Flood revealed that Lexi Wilson‘s altercation — when she shoved Mzi “Zee” Dempers — was actually worse off screen.

“Production actually stepped in because it was getting so out of hand,” Katie told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2021. “They actually stepped in and like lost our s—t like, “This is not what we are about.’ And if it goes any further I’m pretty sure Lexi would have been removed straight away. But I guess she reined it in at that point.”

Malia White, who joined Kate on WWHL, recalled being concerned during the incident, adding, “If anything she was edited nicely that night. She was much worse.”

Executive producer Nadine Rajabi previously hinted that not everything from season 6 was included in the final cut.

“Something happens this season, which we don’t show,” Nadine explained on the “Group Text” podcast in 2021. “Where I’ve had to go out and stop the situation. So there’s a lot of times like that where I will not tolerate that. And it’s not OK. It’s unacceptable and those are the times when I will step in and go this isn’t OK or you’ve got to let people go in those situations.”

Scroll down for every Below Deck moment that required producers to step in: