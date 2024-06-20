Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher says it’s a “miracle” that her sister is alive after she was involved in a serious accident while traveling in Thailand.

Daisy, 37, shared the news in two posts via Instagram, in which she outlined how a moped accident landed her sister Bonnie in the hospital, needing surgeries on her chest, face and brain.

The chief stew, who has been on board Sailing Yacht since season 2, says the accident happened last Thursday, June 13, and that by Saturday, her parents were on a plane to Thailand. Daisy joined them on Wednesday.

“I…sat by her side on her 34th birthday, with the extent of her injuries it’s quite a miracle she’s alive and we all feel optimistic and positive with time she will make a full recovery,” Daisy wrote in her second post, adding a safety message for future travelers.

She continued, “The only reason I am sharing this information (with my families permission) is to promote a few things. For anyone who might see this who is going on holiday or travelling or anything like this. Please don’t get on the moped and if you do wear a helmet and have insurance (no helmet, no insurance). My family have seen several people over the weeks be admitted and not all have been as lucky as Bonnie. Also always look out for your friends. If it hadn’t have been for Bonnie’s friend who she met out here things could have been different. It was her who realised Bonnie didn’t come home, who found her in the hospital (as she had no phone) and was able to reach us. If it wasn’t for her things could have been different.”

The accompanying photos show Daisy and Bonnie drinking by a pool, posing for selfies and spending time with friends. The two posts have garnered more than 2,000 comments, many of them from friends and fans wishing Bonnie well.

Glenn Shephard, who has served as the captain on Sailing Yacht since season 1, was one of the first to comment. He said that he lost a “close friend” in a “very similar situation” and echoed Daisy’s support for helmets.

“Scooters and motorcycles scare the s–t out of me, it’s usually someone else’s fault but with zero protection, it often doesn’t end well,” he wrote. “Stay away from them and if you have to ride one definitely with a helmet and insurance.”

Daisy also praised hospital staff as Bonnie has moved from the ICU to a “normal room.” She expects her sister to stay in the hospital for at least another two weeks.

“Bonnie is in a fantastic hospital and the staff have been incredible,” she wrote. “There’s a long road to recovery but we have had so much support.”

She concluded: “We hope by sharing this story it may save a life or save another person or family having to go through this. We can’t quite believe how close we were to losing her.”