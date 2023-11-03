Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae aren’t totally back to a good place but they are making progress in their friendship.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, Daisy admitted she was worried about crossing paths with Colin at the Las Vegas event.

“I’ve been nervous. It’s not easy [and] It’s the first time we’ve seen each other since the reunion. And obviously we all saw how that went down,” the chief stew said. “So I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was kind of nervous [and] anxious. But [I’m] happy as well. I’m so grateful to be here and happy to share the experience with Colin.”

Colin, meanwhile, seemed hopeful about mending the rift between him and Daisy.

“We were getting rushed in different directions [at BravoCon], but we hugged. She hugged me back,” he shared with Us. “We were great friends before everything went down so I feel like we can get back there fairly easily. [Enough] time has passed now so I was nervous to see her this morning but we had a hug and there’s no hard feelings on my behalf.”

During season 4 of the hit Bravo Series, which aired earlier this summer, Colin, Daisy and Gary King found themselves at odds due to overlapping romantic moments. Gary and Daisy hooked up before they got on board, which no one else knew at the time. Daisy then grew closer to Colin while filming, but the romance fizzled after they departed Parsifal III.

The trio attempted to address their issues during the season 4 reunion, which aired on Bravo in July. Gary and Colin ultimately said they weren’t ruling out a reconciliation with each other but hinted that their respective relationships with Daisy were up in the air.

Daisy got emotional about the potential end of her friendships with Colin and Gary, saying, “That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself. I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

The reality star noted she has since gotten “closure” and learned her lesson about boatmances.

“Don’t screw the crew. That rule is there for a reason,” she told Us on Friday. “I think [I also learned to] just kind of accept my emotions and not be too hard on myself and still try to keep business and pleasure separate. But I don’t think I’ll ever be an expert at that.”

Daisy went on to say that she would still need to discuss what took place at the reunion with Colin and Gary, adding, “It obviously was an emotional and raw kind of ending to those relationships. We’ve kind of left it at that and no hard feelings. But I think something like the reunion would take a lot of time to come back from. Things were said and you can’t unfortunately take back those things.”

When asked whether he could see himself working with Daisy and Gary again, Colin didn’t rule the idea out.

“Daisy and Gary are both professionals and I feel like I’m professional. If we had to work together again, I’m sure we could,” he continued. “We’ve been doing this long enough to sort of put stuff like that aside when it comes to your work.”

Gary, for his part, was not in attendance at the Las Vegas event. The first officer was initially listed as part of the convention when it was announced in August but has since confirmed he won’t be making an appearance. The decision comes after Gary was accused of sexual misconduct in a Rolling Stone exposé last month, which he has continued to deny.

In July, Gary reflected on his tumultuous onscreen journey with Daisy and Colin.

“Contrary to what many of you may believe, I am still friends with Colin and Daisy. Last season of #belowdecksailing was not my best, having watched some episodes I know that I have a lot of work and growing to do and will do everything to be a better person,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “To all those people that constantly comment negatively and try bring me down, sticks and stones! You will not bring me down. For all the people who support me and message nice things, thank you ❤️ appreciate it all 🙂 #notmybest #stillfriends #itsarealityshow #lovetothefans #hatetothehaters #belowdeck #bravotv #itsatvshow.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi