Daisy Kelliher‘s relationship with Colin MacRae hit another obstacle — and Gary King was once again caught in the middle.

During a new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which aired Monday, June 26, Daisy and Colin worked out their past issues and appeared to be making progress in their relationship. However, things took an unexpected turn when Gary and Daisy crossed paths.

“I don’t want to affect mine and Gary’s relationship by trying to put a boundary between us, but I also don’t want to upset Colin by being inappropriate,” the chief stew explained in a confessional. “I’ve never been in this situation before, so I don’t really know how to handle it.”

The coworkers ended up sharing a kiss after Daisy slept with Colin. Daisy called the moment “so inappropriate,” but Gary felt compelled to share something “romantic” with her.

“When you’re with me, it feels like time slows down,” the first officer said. “How amazing is that? I think that’s one of the most romantic things I might have ever said to you.”

Colin, for his part, walked in on the pair as they embraced in the crew mess. “Gary is a desperate man,” the engineer told the cameras. “His ego feels attacked if he doesn’t have female attention. And now that I’m in the thick of it, it’s a bit of a s–tty situation to be in.”

Later in the episode, Daisy suggested that she and Gary put their flirty banter on pause amid her romance with their mutual friend. “Colin’s not gonna be happy [with] the way we interact,” she told Gary. “We probably should stop flirting.”

Gary, however, argued that there was nothing wrong with their friendship. “But it’s who I am. He knows that,” he asserted. “It’s not like I’m trying to — actually, let me just stop talking.”

Since joining Below Deck Sailing Yacht in season 2, Daisy and Gary have sparked romance rumors on several occasions. The duo ultimately surprised viewers earlier this season when Gary revealed that he and Daisy had sex when cameras weren’t around.

The Ireland native previously admitted that she has no expectations when it comes to a future with Gary.

“That was what was really confusing [while filming season 4]. I was like, ‘You’re hooking up with everyone. I don’t know why I’m in the hot seat.’ I learned from previous seasons, and I think it’s really important to reflect on your behavior in life and to reflect on situations,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I think some time apart is always good. I think when we’re together it gets a lot more complicated because we do have that chemistry,” she said. “So, it is like, is this more? But I think we are just friends. That time apart kind of clarifies things a bit more [for me].”

That same month, Gary addressed how his feelings for Daisy played a role in the cast’s overarching drama this season.

“I’d say to a certain extent I was a bit jealous. Daisy and I, we do have a connection regardless of whether she denies it or not,” he shared with Us. “And I think anyone in this world will be a bit jealous if they see the person that they’ve got a connection with hooking up with someone else. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous.”

Back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m ET.