Daisy Kelliher found herself in an incredibly awkward situation in bed when she thought Colin MacRae was actually Gary King.

During a new episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which aired Monday, June 19, on Bravo, Daisy and Colin fell asleep in the same bed after addressing their issues. The chief stew woke up in the middle of the night and assumed the engineer was Gary instead.

“I have never been mistaken for anybody else in bed,” Colin said in a confessional after Daisy told him to leave while calling him his friend’s name. “It’s a blow to the ego. I mean, maybe she’s actually thinking about him when we’re fooling around? I don’t know.”

Daisy’s mistake came shortly after Colin found out that she slept with Gary before the trio reunited to film season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Colin, for his part, was initially upset that he was kept in the dark but was attempting to move past it.

After the awkward mixup, Colin called Daisy a “stage five idiot,” and she attempted to offer her side of the story. “I thought you were Gary. Because the two are in my head, you’re both f—king with my head. I just want you out of my f—king head,” the Ireland native said before blaming the first officer for flirting with her on crew nights out.

In response, Colin told Daisy that she was just as responsible for the problems between them. “It’s his fault that you’re thinking about him? You’re blaming literally everyone and everything else for what comes out of your mouth. And you need to take accountability,” he noted. “What I want is for you to figure out what you want.”

Before the season debuted on Bravo, Daisy called out Colin and Gary for their behavior amid the love triangle.

“I definitely feel like [Gary] was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

Daisy continued: “I don’t know what’s going on [there] but at times that’s kind of what it felt like. So definitely Gary was jealous, but was he jealous just because he wasn’t the guy who was picked or was he jealous because he actually liked me? That I can’t answer.”

Earlier this month, Daisy offered a surprising update on where she and Colin stand now.

“I am going to leave it to the reunion. I feel like he [has the most to answer for at the reunion]. I have a lot of love for Colin, but things are complicated,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when a fan asked why she unfollowed Colin on social media. “I don’t need complication on my social media.”

Back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m ET.