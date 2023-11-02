Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King continues to maintain his innocence in the aftermath of the show’s sexual misconduct scandal — and seemingly has Captain Glenn in his corner.

“It’s sad that people will do anything in their power to bring you down. It’s not about how you fall but how you get up. Luckily for me the fall was into a sea of daisies 🌼,” King captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, November 1, of himself in a field of flowers.

The reality star continued to fire back at the claims against him with a variety of hashtags, which read, “#iwascancelledbecauseofalie #anythingforaplatform #dontbelieveeverythingyousee #bullshitmedia #ivegotmyheadheldhigh #flowers #wakeupandsmelltheroses #worldisanuglyplace #iwouldneverdothat #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #onwardsandupwards”

King received subtle support from Glenn as the captain left two emojis: “👍😎 in the comments section.” King replied with a “love you” message and Glenn wrote back “you too.”

Related: Former 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Stars: Where Are They Now? Offering a glimpse into their lives. Over the years, Bravo viewers have seen Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members come and go — but not before they brought drama to the high seas. The spinoff series, which premiered in 2020, shocked viewers when Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux‘s onscreen fling took a turn once they […]

Ileisha Dell, who appeared alongside King on season 4 of the Below Deck spinoff, also wrote to her costar that she loved his caption.

King later replied to a fan who asked whether he will appear at BravoCon, which kicks off on Friday, November 3, adding, “That is a no :(.”

King was initially listed as part of the convention when it was announced that the event was heading to Las Vegas. One month later, former Below Deck Sailing Yacht production assistant Samantha Suarez accused King of making unwanted advances while filming season 4 of the hit Bravo series, detailing their alleged interactions in a Rolling Stone exposé last month.

According to Suarez and other former employees who asked to remain anonymous, Bravo allegedly helped cover up King’s inappropriate behavior.

“It was insane. There were multiple incidents of sexual harassment in front of multiple producers after this person had been given verbal warnings multiple times,” one of the accusers claimed. “I had to promote and make this guy who just assaulted someone look awesome. That was my job, to make this person look cool, capable, and exciting.”

Related: Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Biggest Drama Through the Years The drama has already reached unexpected heights on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. During season 2 of the hit show, the crew was rocked with a shocking twist when Dani Soares claimed that Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was the father of her baby. Jean-Luc, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion with the rest of his cast members, […]

Suarez recalled being put in charge of King after he allegedly got drunk when filming wrapped for the day. She kept an eye on him in his room before making an attempt to leave.

“[I said], ‘I have to go — I need to go bring other people water and food,’ and he’s like, ‘No, no, please,’” she recalled. “So I stepped into the room to set the case of waters down and again, he’s repeating, ‘Don’t leave,’ and I was like, ‘I have to go, I’m not staying.’”

King allegedly pressed himself against Suarez as she turned toward the door and refused to let her leave until she started to fight back. Suarez claimed she immediately alerted producers about the incident and King was subsequently told to sleep on the boat during “dark days” when the crew wasn’t filming as a way to keep him out of the hotel.

Bravo addressed the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone, stating, “Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows. We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings.”

A spokesperson for Below Deck’s production company, 51 Minds Entertainment, added in a separate statement: “51 Minds is committed to providing an environment in which every member of the casts and crews on our productions feel respected and, most importantly, safe. 51 Minds provides mandatory harassment and sensitivity training for every series it produces at the outset of each new season and lays out a clear process on how and to whom to report any questionable activity. With any complaint filed, a timely investigation is launched and, based on the findings, appropriate actions are implemented to ensure the safety of our cast and crew, up to and including termination. With regard to the incident reported by Ms. Suarez involving Mr. King, the case was investigated and reviewed as soon as it was submitted, and production acted accordingly based on the results.”

Related: 'Below Deck' Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left Throughout the Years Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]

King denied the accusations in several Instagram comments in September, which have since been deleted. “It’s so weird, it’s also so far from the truth. She always wanted a platform and unfortunately I’m the unlucky target,” he wrote one day after the report was published. “I’m not going to let some lying girl get to me… read that article fully, multiple times, and this happened to her on multiple seasons … seems odd.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

During his return to social media on Wednesday, King continued to maintain his innocence. “I know [that I did nothing wrong], and I know the truth but it still hurts when people will tell lies to bring you down,” he replied to a fan who reminded King to stay positive amid the drama.

King’s costars are still expected to appear at BravoCon without him. Glenn, Daisy Kelliher, Colin Macrae and Alex Propson are scheduled for panels throughout the weekend.