During Peacock’s extended version of part 1 of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reunion, Captain Glenn weighed in on the assumption that he chooses Gary King over Daisy Kelliher.

In an exclusive clip — shared with Us Weekly before the episode hits the streaming platform on Tuesday, July 18 — Andy Cohen asks Daisy if she thinks Glenn “favors” the deck team when it comes to disputes between departments.

“I don’t think Glenn favors the deck team. I think honestly — it’s a natural thing in yachting — Glenn is more affiliated with the deck team,” the chief stew explains. “He understands it more. Honestly, I don’t think he understands my department and that’s OK. It happens across multiple industries.”

Glenn, for his part, admits he may not be as aware of what the interior team is working on.

“I understand [what the stews] do. I guarantee you Daisy has forgotten more about stewing than I will ever know. And I have a better idea of what Gary is up to,” the captain says. “I love Gary, he is my man. I try not to favor him. Maybe I do subconsciously.”

Earlier in the Bravo special, which aired on Monday, July 17, Daisy addressed Glenn’s criticism toward her work ethic in season 4.

“I have learned that I am either somebody who needs reinforcement or no comment. I do not deal well when I am sleep deprived and getting negative feedback,” she shared. “For me, it just wasn’t productive. I think [Glenn could have] started with a positive. For me, the feedback just felt very miniscule and personal. It felt irrelevant.”

Glenn, for his part, argued that he wasn’t trying to bring Daisy down when he gave her feedback.

“I don’t want to say Daisy’s defensive, but I think that was my point when I said, ‘I don’t want you working harder [just smarter].’ Daisy is amazing and she works hard,” he detailed. “But I think there is a way that we can make sure that somebody is there [with the guests]. If not every moment, then in a couple of minutes. Because 15 minutes [waiting for service] is not good. That is the kind of thing I want to see improvement on.”

Glenn concluded: “That doesn’t mean I wasn’t happy overall. I love working with Daisy and I would love to work again with her in the future.”

Before season 4 started airing on Bravo in April, Daisy hinted that she found herself at odds with her boss.

“It’s hard to see it from another person’s perspective but I felt like — I don’t know if clash is the right word — but there was a lot going on. When you’ve worked together over several seasons, this isn’t the first time I’ve experienced this,” she exclusively told Us in March about her challenges with Glenn. “I’ve had this with other captains [too]. They go to me as their right hand man and ask, ‘Why isn’t this perfect?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, you tell me.’ That kind of happened a bit [in season 4], which in hindsight was probably a bit expected.”

Part 2 of the season 4 Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will air on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 18. Catch the extended, uncensored version of part 1 on Peacock tomorrow.