It turns out Leah Kateb’s life outside of the Love Island USA villa is just as dramatic as what went down in Fiji.

During a candid chat on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Thursday, July 25, host Alex Cooper asked Leah, who grew up in Calabasas, if she had dated any professional athletes in the past.

“Who hasn’t? They’re so easily f–kable my grandmas probably f–ked one,” Leah declared. “Sorry, that was rude. Grandma has not f–ked one!”

When Cooper asked which sports, Leah said basketball and football.

“But only one [football player]. I think he literally sings now or something. They won the Super Bowl though. He chimed in,” she said without naming any names. “I f–ked him because I was dying over my ex. “

Leah then got into graphic detail.

“After we f–ked, I made myself throw up on PCH because of how disgusting it was and then I went home and I sat on the shower floor and I didn’t f–k again for, like, two years,” she said. “It wasn’t even just the sex, It was the individual. It was the act. It was the things he was doing — he spread his ass in the shower, which is like, ‘Get clean, king, but why are you doing this in front of me?’ … It was so unenjoyable. I literally ran out of his house, I don’t think I had shoes on. … He messages me to this day.”

Cooper then brought up online rumors about Leah and Kanye West. (According to fans on social media, the reality star previously revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that she dated a rapper.)

“OK, are you going to kill me if I ask you this? … There are rumors in L.A. that you dated Kanye West, can you confirm or deny?” Cooper said.

Leah looked off camera at her sister and paused.

“Should I move on?” Cooper asked.

“Can you?” Leah answered. “Ask me more about Rob, suddenly I want to talk about him!”

Leah turned the conversation back to her Love Island USA ex Rob Rausch. The majority of the podcast covered her messy romance with Rob and her new relationship with Miguel Harichi.

“He made my time in there what I felt like it was supposed to be the whole time. He made me feel like I was permanently blushing,” she said of Miguel.

When it comes to her current status with Rob, she added: “We are friends. I love Rob. I think he’s a great person. I think he’s so funny. I have such a good time with him, but I think we are good as friends.”