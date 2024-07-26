It is finally time for Leah Kateb to speak on her relationships with Rob Rausch and Miguel Harichi.

The breakout star of Love Island USA appeared on the Thursday, July 25, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, telling host Alex Cooper that she was actually “so miserable” during her on-and-off romance with Rob and things are “light and day” different with Miguel. Revealing that she and Miguel had sex in their Fiji hotel after leaving the villa, Leah said that the pair are just focused on getting to know each other outside of the show and aren’t putting any pressure on their relationship.

“He made my time in there what I felt like it was supposed to be the whole time. He made me feel like I was permanently blushing,” Leah gushed of Miguel.

But what about Rob — and all the fans who are putting together edits of the twosome wishing they would be together?

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Couples Detail Plans to Date Outside the Villa Ben Symons/Peacock (2) The Love Island USA season 6 villa may be closed, but the love stories could be just getting started. During exclusive interviews with Us Weekly on Monday, July 22, one day after the finale started streaming on Peacock, it was confirmed Kordell and Serena, Kendall and Nicole, Leah and Miguel and JaNa […]

“I can understand why people were invested in Rob and I. It felt like we were like twins [who] were each other’s puzzle piece,” Leah said. “There were so many moments where I was like, ‘Oh, my God, like, they put him in there for me.’ … Everyone in the villa was like, ‘You and Rob are f–king adorable.’”

Throughout the podcast, Leah reflected on her ups and downs with the snake wrangler, starting to cry when Cooper asked about Rob telling her that he wasn’t sexually attracted to her.

“I’m very critical about myself. And I think that it just took me, I don’t know, I think it put me in a very bad head space,” she said. “I wouldn’t have guessed he felt like that. … It was just shocking.”

Still, she has no real hard feelings for Rob.

“We are friends. I love Rob. I think he’s a great person. I think he’s so funny,” she said. “I have such a good time with him, but I think we are good as friends.”

Related: Most Dramatic Casa Amor Moments From 'Love Island' Ben Symons/Peacock Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test on Love Island. The dating show first became must-watch summer TV in the U.K. in 2015 with a stateside spinoff premiering four years later in 2019. “It feels like a Sims game. When I walked in, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is a computer game.’ … […]

Rob, for his part, said in his own “Call Her Daddy” interview earlier this week that he’ll always have love for Leah.

“I think after everything, I think we will be amazing friends, and I think I’d rather just focus on that for now,” he said, adding that he loves “being around” Leah. “She’s an amazing person. So f–king funny. I am laughing the whole time I’m with her usually.”

Noting that he thinks Miguel is a great guy, Rob concluded: “I think that we’re great friends and that’s a great spot to be [in] and I’m happy with it.”

Miguel, meanwhile, was asked by Us Weekly about the fan chatter during a post-finale interview on Monday, July 22.

“I’ve definitely seen a few comments. People are entitled to their opinion. I ain’t gonna hate ’em for it. It is what it is. Ship who you ship, but at the end of the day, I’m the one with her. There’s a reason behind it. So whether you like it or not, suck it up!” he declared.

The U.K. native added that his connection with Leah is different from her connection with Rob.

“It really doesn’t bother me at all. I know where me and Leah are and we’re in a very good place,” he said.

Rob, Leah, Miguel and the rest of the cast of Love Island USA will get back together for a reunion hosted by Ariana Madix on Peacock on August 19.