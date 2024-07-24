After Kaylor Martin and Leah Kateb’s Love Island USA ups and downs, fans thought there was major bad blood between the two, but Kaylor is now asserting that’s not the case.

Shortly after Kaylor, 22, and partner Aaron Evans were dumped from the villa, he hopped on an Instagram Live from their joint hotel room. Kaylor was speaking to her friend in the background, who proclaimed that “No one is going to give a f—k about Leah in six months.” (Leah has been one of the most popular season 6 stars, garnering more than 1 million Instagram followers.)

During the Wednesday, July 24, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Kaylor clarified the situation and where she stands with Leah, 24.

“The way the conversation started out, I was talking to one of my friends at home [about] the hate and the things I’ve been experiencing online,” Kaylor said. “They are coming from specific comments made in the villa and stuff like that. She was just saying, ‘No one’s gonna give a f—k about Leah in six months’ because … of the drama aspect of it. I don’t think she necessarily meant Leah, but the whole situation. As a friend, she was trying to be there for me.”

When Leah and Kaylor were in the Love Island USA villa, Leah referred to her castmate as a “white woman scared.” The remark subsequently “blew up” on social media, according to Kaylor.

“To my best friend, I was opening up to her: ‘They’re coming to me for this comment,’” Kaylor said, referring to spiteful comments about the Peacock star being privileged. “I don’t think that’s the best way to go about things. She could have given me her opinion in a much more positive light. I don’t think being there for someone is necessarily putting someone else down.”

Kaylor further stressed that she has no ill will towards Leah.

“I absolutely love Leah [and] I think everyone’s gonna care about her for a long time,” she gushed. “I know I will myself, but I feel like that [Instagram Live] clip was just the worst clip of the entire conversation.”

Kaylor also spoke to Leah directly about her longtime friend’s comments.

“[Leah] was so understanding and that is what I love so much about Leah,” Kaylor added. “She sat there [and] instead of being like, ‘F–k you, you were probably egging it on,’ she took it and was like, ‘Kaylor, please don’t worry about it. I understand.’ That to me means the world.”

Kaylor further noted that Leah didn’t “give a s–t” about the supposed social media diss.

“It’s been really tough for me because, like, I’m questioning everything. I don’t want people to think I don’t like Leah [or] it was me on the phone [that said it],” Kaylor tearfully said. “I’ve been really hard on myself about that, which I feel like I should, because that conversation wasn’t the best and I’m beating myself up about it.”

While Kaylor is trying not to let the negative comments bother her, she has yet to receive an apology from boyfriend Aaron, 27, for capturing the comment on his livestream.