Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Wildest and Most Memorable Looks From the Early 2000s: Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Tisdale and More

By
Y2k Red Carpet Looks We Cant Believe
10
Getty Images (3)

Let’s be honest: the early 2000s was a bit like the wild wild west when it came to fashion. Some of the most iconic — and questionable — outfits were born of that decade.

When Jennifer Lopez attended the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, her plunging green jungle-print dress made headlines around the world — and led to the launch of Google images.

At the American Music Awards the following year, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake cemented themselves in the Y2K style hall of fame when they wore matching denim-on-denim outfits.

Flash forward to the mid-2000s, during Disney Channel’s heyday, stars like Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cryus inspired us all to embrace the power of layers — whether that meant wearing a tunic over jeans, a t-shirt over a tank top or a skirt over pants.

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Get Katie Holmes’s Favorite Espadrille Wedges now for 57% off! View Deal

Whichever Y2K fashion moment you care to point to, they all shared one undeniable trait: none of them were boring.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

ashley-tisdale-beachwaver

Ashley Tisdale
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles
Britney Spears Reveals in Book the Moment She Realized That She Never Wanted to See Her Family Again

Britney Spears
Christina Aguilera on 'Call Her Daddy'

Christina Aguilera

Destiny's Child
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez
1251227338justin_timberlake_290x206

Justin Timberlake
1351182320kelly rowland 206

Kelly Rowland
Lindsay Lohan Bio 2023

Lindsay Lohan
Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams (Singer)
Miley Cyrus Says She Might Have Forgotten Underwear at 2024 Grammys While Accepting Record of the Year 717

Miley Cyrus
Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton
Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!