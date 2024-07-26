Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, and Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry are spilling the tea on how they started dating.

After debuting their romance via Instagram with a photo of them kissing on July 12, Bure and Perry, both 25, shared more details about their relationship during the Monday, July 22, episode of Perry’s “Sit and Chat” podcast.

“We were both dating other people, so we didn’t speak,” the Good Luck Charlie alum recalled of first meeting Bure a few years back while working together. “After I got in my car accident, she replied to my story or post or something.” (In December 2023, Perry broke his arm in a car accident that badly damaged his Porsche. He wrote via Instagram that the crash was “not [his] fault.”)

From then on, the pair began replying to each other’s Instagram Stories and texting more often.

“You know when you’re getting to know somebody you’re texting, like, paragraphs at a time. And then it was like, ‘Alright, OK, let’s just like FaceTime,” Bure explained.

At one point while she and Perry were getting to know each other, the Home Sweet Home actress decided she needed to take a step back and just be friends.

“I didn’t wanna be your friend,” Perry recalled. Bure eventually came to the same conclusion, and the duo started dating.

Bure and Perry also revealed that they had different opinions on how to handle their Instagram debut as a couple. Perry tagged Bure in the kissing pic, but Bure wanted him to be a little more coy.

“I said, ‘Don’t tag me, be mysterious.’ It’s fun, like, who cares?” she said, before explaining that Perry told her he didn’t “want to be one of those guys who thinks I’m cool enough to do that.”

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, the couple told Perry’s podcast cohost, Jake Short, their favorite things about each other.

“You make me laugh more than anybody I know,” Perry gushed. “We just laugh all day together, and that’s a very big, big thing for me because I like to have jokes. And, she can take my jokes too, because I’m pretty rude often times, and you take it well, which I appreciate.”

Bure, meanwhile, admires Perry’s kindness.

“You’re a very thoughtful person, at least with me,” she said of the Hubie Halloween actor. “I think he’s literally one of the most thoughtful people and very intentional, and remembers little things, and I really love that about you.”

When asked his least favorite thing about Bure, Perry said that she sometimes leaves fingerprints on his car when opening the door. Bure noted that she should know better given that her dad, Valeri Bure, is a car enthusiast, but admitted that she doesn’t.

“You’ve been opening the car door for me, and sometimes I fear it’s because of [the fingerprints], not because you’re trying to be a gentleman,” Bure joked.