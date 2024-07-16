Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, appears to be off the market after kissing actor Bradley Steven Perry.

“Life’s good ya know,” Perry, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 12, while soft launching his romance with Bure, also 25.

Buried among photos of the Disney Channel alums’ life in New York City — including the NYC skyline and pictures of street tacos — Perry shared a blurry snap of the pair kissing.

While Bure’s face is turned away from the camera, Perry tagged the actress.

“There’s a whole lot of bull at the beginning hiding a massive spaceship in this post,” Perry’s former Mighty Med costar Jake Short commented on the post, seemingly hinting at the actor burying his relationship status under nondescript pictures.

Perry jokingly replied, “Yo big guy don’t talk about my tacos like that.”

Although Perry didn’t expand on his relationship with Bure at the time, he fueled romance speculation a few days later. While Bure was in New York City, where Perry lives, she posted a series of photos of the meals she enjoyed. (Natasha moved from California to Texas in summer 2023.)

Related: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell and More Celebrity Kids Who Have Dated Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities’ children have embarked on romantic relationships over the years. News broke in July 2021 that the two comedians’ offspring were dating. Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin shared Instagram selfies at the time with the Saturday Night Live alum’s son Eric in a touching birthday tribute. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m […]

Perry reposted one of Bure’s Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, which showed him having a picnic on a park bench.

Hours later, Perry reshared another one of Bure’s foodie pics with his fans. “Next stop on the NY food tour,” Bure captioned the snap, which showed two slices of pizza and what appeared to be her and Perry’s shoes below.

Natasha, who is the only daughter of Cameron Bure, 48, and her husband, Valeri Bure, previously hinted at her relationship with Perry while packing for her Big Apple visit. (The Full House alum and Valeri, 50, also share sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22.)

“Pack w/ me 🗽🍎🌃🫶🏼✈️ #packwithme #style #travel,” Natasha captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 10.

Related: Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri's Best Photos With Their Kids Candace Cameron Bure’s crew! The Fuller House alum has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress became a mom in 1998 when she and the former professional ice hockey player welcomed their daughter, Natasha. The Full House alum got “so much feedback” as a young […]

Perry commented on the clip, writing, “Hey – I live in NY if you’d like to collab sometime.” Natasha cheekily replied, “Like for like?”

While neither Perry nor Natasha have publicly commented on their relationship status, they have been poking fun at one another on social media since February.

“Cool mulch on slide 6, very scenic,” Natasha commented on Perry’s February 19 Instagram upload, which included several random snaps of his life. Perry, who cohosts the “Sit and Chat” podcast, replied, “Thank you, it’s new.”

Related: Celebs Who Jetted Off to Europe During Summer Vacay 2024 Summertime is the perfect excuse to book a flight to Europe and escape for a while — and celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Reese Witherspoon have done just that. Hilton started her summer fun a little early by jetting off to London with pals Bijou Phillips and Rebecca Vallance-Gasan in mid May. Days later, Hilton […]

Earlier this month, Perry poked fun at Natasha’s summertime travels while she was in Italy with her family.

“On island time,” Natasha captioned a July 5 Instagram video of her siblings diving off a boat in Capri. The Schooled alum commented, “The never ending trip,” which caused Natasha to respond, “Can’t stop won’t stop.”

Natasha’s budding romance with Perry comes six months after her brother Lev got married, becoming the first of her siblings to tie the knot. Lev and his bride, Elliott, said “I do” in January.

“My baby brother is married!! It was the most special day celebrating him and his bride ❤️,” Natasha wrote via Instagram after the ceremony. “Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude & thankfulness to have witnessed the union between two of the most incredible people I know. 🍾🤍.”