Summertime is the perfect excuse to book a flight to Europe and escape for a while — and celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Reese Witherspoon have done just that.

Hilton started her summer fun a little early by jetting off to London with pals Bijou Phillips and Rebecca Vallance-Gasan in mid May. Days later, Hilton shared another batch of photos from her “Girls trip 👯‍♀️ South of France edition ⚓️🇫🇷🛟🥐” memories.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, model Héloïse Agostinelli and magazine editor Tish Weinstock joined in on the fun. The group attended Miu Miu Summer Club while in Cannes, France.

The following month, Nicky returned to Europe with her mother, Kathy Hilton, for a dinner and fashion show hosted by Max Mara in Venice, Italy. “Italy never disappoints. 🍕🍝🇮🇹🍷,” Nicky captioned a series of snaps via Instagram on June 14, including once picture of her eating pizza and another riding on a gondola.

Related: 15 Steamy Romance Novels to Read on the Beach This Summer Summer is officially upon Us, which means it’s time to get those beach reads ready, and romance is the genre of choice. One romance novel Us Weekly can’t get enough of this summer is The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren. The coauthor duo — comprised of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings — recently opened up […]

Witherspoon, meanwhile, kicked off her European travels in Sweden before exploring Denmark in June.

Scroll down to see what other European destinations celebrities are checking off their must-visit list this summer: