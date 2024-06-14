Summer House alum Andrea Denver and his fiancée, Lexi Sundin, are married — and Us Weekly has exclusive details, including their official wedding photos!

“It is really exciting. We feel so lucky to be able to celebrate with all our beloved people. I think it just solidified our relationship even further and we’re so excited to walk through life together,” the couple exclusively told Us after the ceremony, which took place in Italy on Thursday, June 13. “We are excited to grow together, make unforgettable memories, and eventually have a family of our own.”

Andrea and Lexi exchanged vows overseas in the picturesque Lake Garda with all their loved ones in attendance.

“We are passionate about Lake Garda, and it was essential for us to find a venue that captured its essence. After exploring numerous beautiful villas along the lake and in the Valpolicella region, La Rocca di Lonato instantly captivated us. This ancient castle, perched on a hill with sweeping views of the lake and the charming town of Lonato, offered everything we envisioned, including breathtaking sunsets,” they added. “We also wanted our guests to fall in love with our cherished region and Lake Garda just as deeply as we have. The castle’s grandeur, uniqueness and rich history set it apart from the rest, making it the perfect choice for our wedding. It truly checked all our boxes and felt like a dream come true.”

Andrea’s Bravo costars from Summer House and Winter House — including Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Chris Leoni and Samantha Feher — traveled to Italy for the nuptials as well.

“It was so amazing having all our family and friends here in Italy,” the newlyweds shared with Us. “It truly was like a fairytale.”

Andrea was an original cast member of season 1 of Winter House, which premiered in October 2021. He later joined Summer House during season 6 in 2022. During a filming break, Andrea met and briefly dated Lexi, but they broke up before he resumed shooting the Bravo series.

“We never were official. … Feelings were maturing, but at the same time, I knew that I was going to the Hamptons. I knew that that was coming up and it was kind of, like, I was excited,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022.

After rekindling his romance with Lexi in November 2021, Andrea opted not to return for season 2 of Winter House.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right time for me [to leave to film the show],” he explained. “I reconnected with a person that really matters to me and she was my priority. I feel like it was too soon to go on vacation with my friends.”

Instead of filming the Bravo series, Andrea and Lexi took a romantic vacation without cameras and had the “best time” together.

In November 2023, Andrea announced at BravoCon that he and Lexi were engaged, surprising his Summer House costars with the news during a panel.

“It’s just something that I had a hard time sharing just because it’s something I think is really intimate,” he exclusively told Us at the time of his decision to keep their engagement quiet. “But at the same time, I’m going to invite all my friends from Summer House [to the wedding]. They had to know at one point.”

Andrea revealed that he proposed approximately six weeks earlier.

“It was really romantic. It was by the sea in Italy. It was during sunset,” he recalled. “She didn’t expect [anything]. It was in a really romantic spot and we also actually got some really good pictures because I [snuck] out a friend of mine, [who] is a photographer.”

Andrea divulged that when he popped the question, Lexi was outside surrounded by bouquets of roses he had set up. He added that his fiancée “was crying [and] bawling” during the proposal.